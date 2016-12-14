Giving holiday treats

Let me share my holiday food gift nightmare. A few years back, I spent the week before Christmas baking cookies every night after work. Gingerbread cookies, sugar cookies, orange cranberry cookies, oatmeal lattice cookies … it was the latter that would most come back to haunt me.

On Christmas Eve, I boxed up my treats in beautiful tissue paper, colorful wrap and perfect bows. These were going to be amazing!

And then my gift recipients opened them.

My oatmeal lattice cookies were sticky, and do you know what happens to sticky cookies when they sit on top of tissue paper under a tree for 24 hours? They adhere. Like glue.

So what would have saved me from presenting a box of inedible tissue cookies? Wax paper, says creative director Sarah Chambers of Country Kitchen Sweetart.

“Line your box first, and then you can put your cookies down in there,” she says.

The kitchen supply store at 4621 Speedway Drive sells wax paper squares in festive red and green. It also has food-grade tissue paper that won’t save you from a sticky mess, but will make sure not to contaminate your gift.

Cellophane bags are a nice way to present barks, nuts or small candies, Chambers says. There are also boxes for larger candies or baked items. Using a box with a clear plastic window can show off your hard work on decorated cookies or cupcakes.

If you’re preparing a large selection, Chambers recommends what is known as a market tray. The thick cardboard boxes can be filled with decorative packing material such as shredded paper with bags of homemade treats nestled inside. A large decorative tin or festive basket could be used in a similar manner.

So how far in advance can you make items for Christmas? If you’re making candies, you can probably start now. Barks and chocolates last for a while, Chambers says. Items such as dipped pretzels or caramel corn can go stale. So can baked goods, so either wait until a few days before Christmas to bake or make them ahead and freeze.

If you decide to freeze cookies, make sure they are well enveloped with plastic wrap and placed inside a sealed container, Chambers says. When it’s time to package them for gift-giving, let the still-sealed container sit at room temperature for several hours to defrost the cookies before you unwrap the plastic.

For presentation, add a bow and a tag identifying the food items included.

“Even just adding a little bit of twine or ribbon … will really dress it up, too, and make it a little more festive for Christmas,” she says.

If you’re shipping your food gift, the key to safe arrival is packing material, says Dustin Virag, owner of Pak Mail, 429 E. Dupont Road.

The rule of thumb for fragile items such as glass jars is to wrap each in 2 inches of bubble wrap and then use 2 inches of packing peanuts between each item and the walls of your box.

“Really you want to pack those boxes tight,” Virag says. “The tighter the better, for the most part.”

He suggests using as much packing material as you can squeeze into the box to make sure your gift won’t shift its way to the wall of the box where it might get squished or broken. And anything with liquid should be inside a sealed bag in case of a leak.

For cookies, use a box or tin with rigid sides and seal your baked goods for freshness.

Select a fast shipping option such as priority mail or overnight to make sure your gift doesn’t go stale before it arrives.

