Junior chef helps out

If you go What: Treasure Chest of Hope Gala When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 Where: 7922 W. Jefferson Blvd. Tickets: Cost is $100 a person; to purchase, go to www.childrenshopefw.org or call 459-855

When Haley Mattes stepped onto the Food Network’s set for “Chopped Junior” in New York, the Evansville girl was not as nervous as one would imagine.

Rather, she was excited and ready to get her hands into the first basket of mystery ingredients on the cooking competition show.

“(I told myself), ‘If you cook like you do at home, no doubt about it,’ ” Haley says.

While it’s unlikely the 12-year-old cooks with camel hot dogs at her house as she did during the appetizer round (“it’s pretty funky, but at the end of the day, it’s a cooked hot dog”), her confidence came through and she was the top young cook, winning $10,000.

During the episode, which took 11 hours to film, Haley prepared a patty made with camel hot dogs crusted in masala roasted chickpeas and topped with paneer cheese; an entrée with filet mignon, blood oranges, green apple carbonated candy and red watercress; and a dessert featuring edible cookie dough, pomegranates, blackberries and mini ice cream cones.

The Season 2 opener aired in April and since, Haley has been tapped to cater birthday parties and political events, as well as lead cooking classes.

On Sept. 22, she will headline her first charity event as a celebrity chef at the fourth annual Treasure Chest of Hope Gala, which benefits Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House.

“Haley is an amazing young culinary talent; her ambition is as big as her heart,” says Andrew Gritzmaker, executive director of the Hope House. “It’s always inspiring to see Indiana talent and celebrities support local causes that are so important to the community. The Children’s Hope House is a place of respite for the families of sick and injured children that come to Fort Wayne from the region and beyond. The gala is a celebration of the families that have been through the house and a fundraiser to ensure there is always a place for families in need.”

The event will feature tapas-style Carribean cuisine, and Haley will be manning a cooking station that will serve posole, a Central American soup made with hominy.

“I am really excited because (the event) will challenge me and I can learn something new,” says Haley, who has grandparents living in Ossian.

The seventh-grader began cooking with her mom, Amy Sellers, when she was 3 years old. They made family recipes together, and she graduated to more complicated dishes as she was exposed to more fare through television cooking shows.

“About six months after she started watching Food Network nonstop, and utilizing specific skills and techniques in the kitchen, my husband, Andy, and I looked at each other like, ‘Wow, she is really serious about this. How is she doing this?’ ” Sellers says. “At that time, we started to really let her cook on her own, not questioning anything that she did. From that point, she just took off.”

Now, she cooks most of her family’s meals, making dinner about four nights a week.

“My favorite thing to make is chicken Parmesan,” Haley says, adding she makes it about once a week. “I just take chicken breast, and I just pound them out. I dredge them in flour, eggs and breadcrumbs and fry it in grapeseed oil. It’s my favorite thing to eat, too.”

Indeed, Italian cuisine is among her favorites and Haley wants to one day own an Italian-French restaurant.

Helping her toward her dream is a $10,000 scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America, which she received after appearing on “Chopped Junior.”

“(The culinary institute) said it could keep growing if I keep getting more accomplishments,” Haley says. “I’m going to keep trying to get my goals at a young age.”

