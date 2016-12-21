Monitor temperature of your holiday foods

Cooking

Bone-in ham still needs to be cooked, says Karen Albright, co-owner of Albright’s Meat & Deli. She recommends using an electric roaster to keep your oven free for other dishes.

Check labels on packaged boneless hams to see if it says “fully cooked.”

Make sure your holiday dishes reach the proper internal temperature. Steve Schumm, food and consumer protection division director for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health, says a thermometer should be used to take the temperature at the center of the food item or two readings in a large cut of meat.

Here are some internal temperatures for ham from the Department of Agriculture:

• Ham (fresh or cook-before-eating): 145 degrees and let rest for three minutes

• Ham (pre-cooked): 140 degrees if packaged in USDA-inspected plant; 165 degrees from other source or unpackaged

Additional internal temperatures provided by Schumm:

• Poultry: 165 degrees

• Ground meat: 155 degrees

• Steak or roast: 145 degrees and let rest for four minutes

• Side dishes: 135 degrees

• Reheat leftovers to 165 degrees and let rest for 2 minutes.

For more, go to www.foodsafety.gov and click “FoodKeeper App.”