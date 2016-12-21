Monitor temperature of your holiday foods

Cooking
Bone-in ham still needs to be cooked, says Karen Albright, co-owner of Albright’s Meat & Deli. She recommends using an electric roaster to keep your oven free for other dishes.
Check labels on packaged boneless hams to see if it says “fully cooked.”
Make sure your holiday dishes reach the proper internal temperature. Steve Schumm, food and consumer protection division director for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health, says a thermometer should be used to take the temperature at the center of the food item or two readings in a large cut of meat.
Here are some internal temperatures for ham from the Department of Agriculture:
• Ham (fresh or cook-before-eating): 145 degrees and let rest for three minutes
• Ham (pre-cooked): 140 degrees if packaged in USDA-inspected plant; 165 degrees from other source or unpackaged
Additional internal temperatures provided by Schumm:
• Poultry: 165 degrees
• Ground meat: 155 degrees
• Steak or roast: 145 degrees and let rest for four minutes
• Side dishes: 135 degrees
• Reheat leftovers to 165 degrees and let rest for 2 minutes.
For more, go to www.foodsafety.gov and click “FoodKeeper App.”
Many families eat a buffet-style holiday meal where the food might sit out for hours while loved ones sit around and catch up. But be careful not to let Uncle Chuck’s captivating tale about that one time he almost fell off the roof hanging Christmas lights distract you for too long.
After cooking is complete, warm dishes should be held at 135 degrees or higher and cold dishes should be kept at 41 degrees or lower, says Steve Shumm, food and consumer protection division director for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health.
For safety, get your leftovers cooled to at least 70 degrees within a two-hour period before transferring them to the refrigerator, he says. You can cut your meat into smaller chunks so it cools more quickly.
Place ham in air-tight containers or zip-top bags. There’s no need to haul out a vacuum sealer, Shumm says. A zip-top bag is sufficient and vacuum sealers can be difficult to sanitize properly at home, he says.
Your leftovers can last up to seven days in the refrigerator before going bad or four months in the freezer before quality begins to suffer.
If you refrigerate first and decide to put leftovers in the freezer later, when it looks like you aren’t going to eat them in time, always remember the length of time between cooking and freezing. It might be a good idea to add this to your storage label along with the date.
Freezing stops the seven-day clock of how long leftovers are good, but reheating or reusing them in a new dish doesn’t reset that timer, Shumm says.
