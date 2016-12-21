Second helping of ham

With ham a traditional part of many Christmas tables, leftovers seem inevitable. But there are only so many days you can eat cold ham sandwiches before you start to wonder why you bought such a big piece of pig in the first place.

The best tip for leftovers is to not have any, says Karen Albright, co-owner of Albright’s Meats & Deli, 2820 Maplecrest Road and 4924 S. Calhoun St.

If you figure 8 to 12 ounces of bone-in ham per person, you shouldn’t have much leftover to deal with, she says. For a boneless ham, figure a little less.

But in case someone you planned for doesn’t show up to dinner – or maybe you just figure that if you’re going to cook a ham anyway, you might as well make extra – you’ll want to plan ahead for leftovers while at the grocery.

If you’re going to make ham and beans, for example, buy the beans and extra vegetables when you pick up the ham, Albright suggests. And make sure you are stocked up on storage bags and containers.

Make the most of your leftovers by doing more than slapping them between two pieces of bread. Ham is great on a cobb salad or with beans, Albright says. One of her favorite uses for ham or turkey leftovers is in gumbo and jambalaya after a traditional holiday meal full of blander, starchy foods.

“People are ready for something spicy sometimes,” she says.

Here are some recipes to help you use up your leftover ham. Raid your leftover snack trays for additional ingredients such as carrot and celery.

Red Beans and Rice

This recipe does not call for salt because the ham likely has enough of its own.

“Don’t take any fat off of it, as this adds a lot of flavor to the beans,” Karen Albright says. “In fact, this is a good way to use ham skin or bone.”

You can also use andouille sausage as well as the ham.

1 pound dry red beans

3 quarts water, for soaking

1 pound cooked ham, in 1-inch pieces

1 cup onion, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup green pepper, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 jalapeño pepper, if desired

Ham or chicken broth, to cover

Rinse red beans and soak in water overnight.

In the morning, add ham to slow cooker with drained beans. Sauté onion, celery and green pepper in olive oil and add to slow cooker with remaining ingredients.

Cover and cook on high for 30 minutes. Reduce to low for 5 to 6 hours.

Remove bay leaves and jalapeño pepper. Add salt to taste, if needed.

Serve with cooked rice, chopped green onions and hot sauce.

– Karen Albright

Ham and Kale Soup

Journal Gazette restaurant critic Ryan DuVall often uses his leftover ham to make Ham and Kale Soup, following a New Year’s tradition of several cultures – most notably Danish.

2 onions, diced

3 carrots, diced

3 cloves garlic, diced

3 cups ham, chopped (more or less if you prefer)

2 quarts of low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth (ham will add plenty of salt)

6 to 8 small red potatoes, diced (use more or less depending on size)

1 large bunch of fresh kale (thick stems removed), chopped and divided

Salt

Pepper

Dried or fresh thyme, to taste

In a large pot, sauté onions, carrots and garlic for a few minutes at medium-low in a little oil; then add ham. Continue to sauté, stirring to ensure ham does not brown too much, until onions are clear.

Add chicken broth, potatoes and half of the kale, which has been chopped to desired size, and let simmer. Season with desired amount of salt, pepper and thyme.

After the carrots and potatoes are cooked through, add rest of kale about 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Noodles or dumplings are also fine additions to this soup.

– Ryan DuVall

Ham Salad

1 pound ham pieces cut off the bone and ground up using either a hand or electric grinder.

3 tablespoons Sechler’s Hungarian pepper relish

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Break up ham using a grinder (you could pulse in a food processor or finely chop). Mix all ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate overnight. Adjust relish and mayonnaise to taste. Serve on bread as a sandwich or as a dip or spread with crackers and vegetables.

Use up more leftovers: Do you have sweet pickles and peppers leftover from your snack tray? Chop them up and use them instead of relish.

– Paul Rosenhahn

Ham and Potatoes With Creamy Mushrooms

For this recipe, use as much ham as you desire. The soup will form a gravy, and you may wish to add more water to make it a consistency you desire.

4 to 5 medium white potatoes

Leftover ham

1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon onion, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Peel and slice potatoes. Cut ham into bite-sized pieces. Combine all ingredients in a large skillet over medium heat. When it comes to a boil, reduce heat and simmer while stirring occasionally until potatoes are tender.

– Nancy McClain, Monroeville

Ham and Cheese Delight

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups ham, finely chopped

3 eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup shredded American cheese

2/3 cup cracker crumbs

11/2 cups milk

Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet, sauté onion in butter until tender.

Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Place mixture in a greased 10-by-6-inch baking dish. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

– Carol Kirsch, Ligonier

Quick Loaded Potato Soup

This is a quick and easy way to use up some leftovers that might be hanging around your kitchen waiting to go bad. Have part of a onion, pepper or carrot left over? Dice them up and toss ’em in, too. Leftover stock can be used instead of the water.

1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of potato soup

11/3 cups water, plus extra if needed

3/4 cup ham, chopped

Shredded cheddar cheese, for garnish

Mix condensed soup and water. Add ham (and any leftover vegetables) and bring to a simmer. Serve with green onion and cheese as garnish.

Depending on the amount of leftovers used, you might need to add more water or stock to reach the desired thickness.

Use up extra leftovers: Finely dice or shred cheese from your snack tray and serve with any crackers you have already opened.

