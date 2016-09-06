Spotlight: Chad Seewald, The Big Geek challenge

AVAILABLE FLAVORS Ice cream: • Vanilla • The Dark Side (Dark chocolate with cookie crumbs, chocolate chips, and chocolate ribbon) • Droid Tracks (Salted Caramel with peanut butter and chocolate ribbons and peanut butter cups pieces) • Superman (Blue raspberry, lemon and Red Pop) • Make it So (Earl Grey ice cream with shortbread pieces) • Apple Cider Sherbet • Pumpkin Spice Latte (A request from my wife and 13 year old daughter) • Key Lime Cheesecake • Salted Caramel (bringing back a fan favorite) • Raspberry Sorbet Toppings/sauces: • Chopped peanuts • Potato chips • Chopped pecans • Candied bacon • Snickerdoodle cookie pieces • Cherry Pop Rocks • Malt powder • Chocolate sauce • “Magic” chocolate sauce • Strawberry sauce • Peanut butter • Butterscotch • Pineapple • Coconut • Shortbread cookie pieces • Oreo cookie pieces • Chocolate chips • Rice Krispies • Sprinkles • Nutella • Salted caramel • Graham cracker pieces • Marshmallows

10 scoops of ice cream. 10 toppings. 1 bowl.

Sounds like a sugar-lover's dream dessert. Or dinner. Or breakfast.

But would you actually be able to eat it? Sweets So Geek wants to find out. The local dessert shop is launching the Big Geek Ice Cream Sundae Challenge during the North Anthony Corridor Block Party on Sunday.

To compete in the challenge, which will continue after the party, competitors must schedule their contest at least a day in advance. Once at the shop, 3410 N. Anthony Blvd., an individual has 20 minutes to eat their 1.5 pound sundae which includes 10 scoops of ice cream of your choice, 10 toppings, two full-sized bananas, two chocolate chip cookies, two brownies, whipped cream and a cherry.

If you eat everything in the bowl and keep it down for 30 minutes, you will recieve a T-shirt and get your name added to a trophy. Losers have to pony up $25 for the cost of the oversized sundae.

The sweets shop changes its ice cream menu every six months and will be introducing new flavors Saturday during its "Big" Ice Cream Weekend.

"We’re showing the Tom Hanks movie 'Big' as part of our free movie series in combination with the All-In Block Party co-hosted by Hoch & Associates and Wunderkammer," Sweets So Geek co-owner Chad Seewald says.

We asked Seewald to explain more about the Big Geek challenge by email. His responses have been edited.

Q. Has anyone at Sweets So Geek tested out the challenge? How far did you get?

A. No, unfortunately we haven’t had time or, frankly, the personal desire to try the challenge ourselves, but, we’ve all tried all our ice creams and combinations as we developed our milkshakes and that was a scary day. We tried 20 different milkshakes amongst four of us and most definitely all hit our limit pretty quick.

Q. What ice cream flavors and toppings will be available when the challenge begins?

Q. What combination of ice cream and toppings do you recommend?

A. I’m a bit biased, of course, as I want to see some people succeed, but not too many! Otherwise, it’s not a challenge! So, I know that there are certain combos that may be easier, but, in general, the advice I’d give is to go with flavors you will enjoy. That’s a lot of food to eat and not enjoy it. So, I personally would recommend a combination of Salted Caramel, Droid Tracks, Dark Side and vanilla along with my personal favorite toppings of candied bacon, pecans, butterscotch, shortbread, Nutella, malt powder, and or course, sprinkles.

Q. The "fine print" says if a person can't keep it down for 30 minutes, they lose. Is The Big Geek served with a barf bucket?

A. I don’t know if we’ll serve it with a bucket, but we’ll definitely have one nearby. This is a lot of dairy and along with the ice cream headaches that most people will surely get, I can imagine some people having a problem keeping it down.

Q. What's the most ice cream you have ever personally eaten in one sitting?

A. I’d probably say a pint of our own ice cream or Ben & Jerry’s. I love ice cream, but too much of anything can quickly become a bad thing.

Q. Who comes up with the flavors for the small batch ice creams, and what does that process look like? Are there any flavors you've tried and scrapped because they just didn't work?

A. Typically, the initial ideas come from me, or as a result of a suggestion from family, employees, or customers. In fact, we’re having a flavor design contest for kids 16 and under when we debut the Big Geek on September 11th. They can win a free pint of ice cream a month for a year if we choose their flavor and name. But currently the flavors come from that idea space of all creative things. What I call the “Hey, I wonder…” space. However, we’ve also had our share of happy accidents, too. Our most popular flavor to date is Droid Tracks, and it was originally scheduled to be made with a vanilla base, more similar to Moose Tracks, but my wife was helping out and churned the wrong base and Droid Tracks was born. We served it at the Coney Island Block party and it was an immediate hit and we’d have a riot from some Droid Track loyalists if we ever took it from the menu.

When it gets close to the time to start thinking about new flavors, I start coming up with a list and it grows and grows until I have 15 to 20 options. I then create recipes for all of these, so I always have ideas in my pocket. I then let all of my family and employees vote for their top six of the ideas and that becomes our tasting series. Customers can purchase a tasting subscription in March/April of each year that allows them to try six flavors, only four of which will ever go on the menu, so they get to try two flavors that I make just because I want to see how they’ll turn out. This year those were an Orange Crush sherbet and Goat Cheese Brambleberry Crunch. The top four flavors, per our employees and customer feedback join the menu for the summer.

In the winter, we trim our selection a bit and the items that aren’t selling as well head to our pint menu. We always have a lot more flavors available in pints than in scoops. We will add 2 to 3 flavors in the fall, typically combinations that resonant with the flavors of the seasons. Last year, Apple Cider Sherbet was one that really took off and now it’s another fan favorite that we can’t get rid of. And makes an amazing shake when combined with salted caramel and graham cracker pieces.

We have had one flavor that no matter what we did just wouldn’t work. I have a vegetarian/vegan employee and she loves ice cream, so I tried to make a vegan chai ice cream. I tried three different recipes, but I refuse to use tons of chemicals in our products (most of our ice creams have only 5 to 6 ingredients), and no matter what, it just didn’t turn out the way I wanted. It was frustrating, but, it made me realize that maybe trying to make something vegan that has the word “cream” in it is never supposed to happen.

Q. You say the hope is to add to the growing food scene in Fort Wayne. Why do you think that scene is so important for the city?

A. Fort Wayne has always been a city of restaurants, but for a long time, it was dominated by chains and franchises. Over the last several years, that’s been changing and smaller locally-owned restaurants have become the focus. Whether it’s a revitalization story like the Acme closing and coming back stronger to locally-owned spots like Baker Street and all the new downtown restaurants like Tolon, Fort Wayne is trying to reclaim its food heritage. We’ll never be able to get rid of chains and franchises, and they have their place, but the heart and soul of a city is its food and Fort Wayne hasn’t had a truly strong heart and soul for a while. Sure, there is Coney Island, Powers, and Cindy’s Diner, but for a city our size, we should have so many more well-known and beloved classic restaurants that should be destination dining. But the truth is that Fort Wayne doesn’t always have a willingness to try new things, which is why the overwhelming type of restaurant we have here are the familiar chains and franchises. Even ice cream sales here in town couldn’t support our own Atz’s and by creating this challenge, we’re hoping to help people try something new when it comes to ice cream by making something fun like a massive sundae.