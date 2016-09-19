When to delegate chores

If you make lunches every day for two kids, chances are you’ll have packed nearly 5,000 by the time they finish high school. If, like my friend Laura, you make breakfast, lunch and dinner for each of your three kids every day, the number of meals you prepare by the time they graduate from high school can easily climb to more than 20,000. No wonder we’re so tired.

Most of us realize that our kids can do more, whether it’s making their own breakfast, taking out the trash, doing the dishes or folding the laundry. But too often we hesitate to delegate, either because we don’t know the right age for the children to start, we get tired of nagging and decide it’s easier to do it ourselves, or we have trouble relinquishing control of the way things are done. But, at the same time, we’re often frustrated and exhausted from trying to do it all, and we realize it would be better for all of us if our children took on more responsibility.

However, without a plan, change is unlikely to occur. So here’s a game plan you might find helpful:

Step one: Choose one or two (not five!) changes that are most important for you to tackle this year.

Here’s a list to get you started. Choose only one to start; add a second later:

• Kids make their own breakfast.

• Kids make their own lunch.

• Kids (and possibly other family members) help make dinner at least once a week.

• Kids clean up after themselves in the kitchen and help clean up after family meals.

• Family eats more meals together.

• Everyone agrees: No technology at the dinner table.

• Family helps plan ahead for meals and grocery shop more.

• Kids (and adults) eat more fruits, vegetables, healthy fats and whole grains, and less sugar and highly processed foods.

Step two: Discuss (possibly over dinner) how family members will each take part in making this change. Write down decisions and post in the kitchen.

Step three: Start strong. Don’t put off changes. Getting started at the beginning of the school year will help the new habits stick.

Step four: The first four weeks are essential in creating lasting change, according to organizing and psychology experts. Create an accountability system by planning to check in with your family weekly about how the change is working out. Put the check-in on your family calendar, perhaps during Sunday night dinners, so you remember to stay accountable and on track.

Step five: After you master the first change, decide as a family whether you are ready to tackle your second priority. If not, perhaps January 2017 will be the ideal time to make more progress.

Aviva Goldfarb is a mom of two, a family dinner expert and founder and chief executive of The Six O’Clock Scramble, an online healthy family meal planner.