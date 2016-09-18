All-around good eats on Dupont

Pine Valley Bar & Grill **1/2 Out of a possible five $$

Some restaurants are like left-handed relief pitchers.

They only do one thing well, but they do it so well you love them.

Others are like utility players. They have a lot to offer, all of it steady, but they aren’t what you would call superstars.

When it comes to bars, being a utility player is a good thing. Bars are where folks congregate to watch games, hear bands or just hang out to have a few drinks. And when everyone can get something good to eat, the group is likely to keep coming back.

Pine Valley Bar & Grill in the Dupont Place shopping center near Interstate 69 along Dupont Road is that kind of place. Nothing blew me away, but everything was solid.

Once located behind Pine Valley Shopping Center – hence the name – it moved to its current digs in 2007. The menu featuring huge sausage rolls and great fried fish went along with it.

My visits back to Pine Valley – I hadn’t been for years, partly because the family room it had in its former location disappeared with the move – started on a high note with the three-dip sampler, which was the true utility player of the appetizer offerings. Why decide between bean dip, spinach and artichoke dip or queso dip when you can have all three?

The spinach-artichoke was the best with a ton of both name ingredients and a heavy layer of melted mozzarella on top. The queso – a yellow sauce with plenty of ground beef and flecks of hot red pepper – was also a winner. But the bean dip was kind of basic and boring. Mixing the bean and cheese dips, however, made the best dip of all, so I will turn the trio into a duo next time.

My chicken wings had issues, but they were in style not substance. They were quite big, fried until crispy and nicely sauced, but that sauce was mild Buffalo when I asked for the Murphy sauce, which is a hot honey barbecue. The mistake was corrected swiftly and that Murphy sauce was well worth the trouble of waiting.

If there is one type of food I would suggest a newcomer try at Pine Valley, it would be fried fish. The fried bluegill dinner and fried cod sandwich were well above par with the bluegill being probably the thing that will keep me coming back more than anything else.

Bluegill is not as common as I wish it was on menus and Pine Valley’s was perfect. The six little filets in my half-pound serving were coated in just the right amount of nicely seasoned cornmeal breading, the flavor of the fish was strong – in a good way – and except for a little oil it left on my plate, there were no blemishes. I didn’t even use the tartar sauce, which was too sweet anyway.

The cod sandwich’s filet had the same great breading and it was thick. It was also milder in flavor.

The best part of both fish meals was the coleslaw that came with them. The homemade slaw was not drenched in the slightly sweet dressing so the cabbage stayed super crunchy.

The french fries were just OK, but the lyonnaise potatoes I had with my barbecued ribs and shrimp combo were stellar. Dotted with onions and green peppers, they were just crispy enough around the edges and just buttery enough that I didn’t feel guilty having them.

The fall-off-the-bone baked ribs were decent as were the crunchy, crumbly breaded shrimp. They were good enough to enjoy but not stars (i.e. utility players).

The sausage roll was a power hitter. This behemoth was stuffed with a copious amount of mozzarella and pizza-topping sausage (perfectly round pieces that were obviously ready-made). But that fennel seed-packed sausage had a lot of good flavor, and the crust was surprisingly crunchy given how much it was stuffed with.

If you don’t have an appetite big enough for the roll, try the pizza grinder, which was loaded with some of that sausage, ham, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, pizza sauce and cheese. The hoagie roll was toasty, saucy and a solid member of the team.

The salads I tried at Pine Valley Bar & Grill were bench players at best. The Oriental chicken side salad was said to feature romaine lettuce with mushrooms, almonds a “signature Oriental dressing” and fried crispy noodles.

What I got was romaine buried under way too much of the overly sweet, slimy dressing with too few almonds and a few noodles. They were not crunchy chow mein noodles, either. They were straight-from-the-bag, uncooked ramen noodles that were pretty much inedible.

My chicken taco salad had a generous portion of roasted chicken breast, but it was bare and bland, so I needed a lot of salsa and sour cream to make it worth eating.

Soups were a mixed bag.

The beef noodle was worth ordering with big chunks of tender meat and a unique blend of spices to go with the standard carrot, onion and celery. But the chili was a bit too spicy for the standard diner. And that spice had a harshness from what I suspected was just a lot of cayenne and no other seasoning, including simple salt and pepper.

There isn’t much atmosphere to speak of at Pine Valley Bar & Grill. It is your basic no-frills tavern with dated turquoise banquet tables and standard metal padded chairs, a few TVs and neon beer signs.

The service was just a bit sluggish during one lunch visit with many apologies – even one from an owner who had rolled up his sleeves to help with what he said was an unexpected rush. During dinner, it was exemplary.

Restaurant: Pine Valley Bar & Grill

Address: 2914 E. Dupont Road

Phone: 490-9464

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily

Cuisine: American

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Alcohol: Full bar

Credit cards: Yes

Kid-friendly: 21 and over only

Menu: Three-dip sampler ($9.99), blue gill dinner ($16.99), Oriental side salad ($2.99), cod sandwich ($8.99), ribs and shrimp ($18.59), sausage roll ($13.99), pizza grinder ($8.99)

Rating breakdown: Food: ** (3-star maximum); atmosphere: 0 (1 maximum), service: 1/2 (1 maximum)

Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. This review is based on two unannounced visits. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net; call at 461-8130. DuVall’s past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette.net. You can follow him on Twitter @DiningOutDuVall.