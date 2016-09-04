Farm-to-fork concept done masterfully at Tolon

Tolon **** Out of a possible five $$$$$

The wait was worth it for Matthew Nolot and his wife, Nicky.

It took them a year after he left as executive chef at Eddie Merlot’s for their dream, Tolon, to open on South Harrison Street in February.

It didn’t take near as long for it to become the talk of the town. And with good reason. Nolot promised farm-to-table fare in a modern, upscale fashion, and he has delivered. In order to take in all Tolon had to offer, I visited during peak summer season but also early in the spring when the farm pickings were slimmer.

What I found was that the seasonal offerings were used masterfully and in abundance. When life hands you rhubarb, you make a delicious salad and a game-changing dessert with it.

When life hands you Indiana corn, you make the best vichyssoise I have ever had, a coulis to go with your scallops, cornbread for your fried chicken breast, use more of it than the green beans in your green bean salad and you even make ice cream for a dessert.

Needless to say, you better like what is in season.

One of my biggest fears about farm-to-fork came to fruition during my spring visit, however. When I spotted rabbit, I was excited because it is such a rarity on menus. Even though it was the first night of the week Tolon was open, my excitement was crushed when I was told there was no rabbit to be had.

“We can only serve what we can get from our suppliers,” my server said, somewhat matter-of-factly.

I could have accepted no rabbit late in the week, but not having it on Day 1 was inexcusable. The commitment to seasonality combined with his small food storage space makes parts of the menu vague, Nolot said. The chalkboard steak, for example, comes with, “sometimes potatoes/sometimes vegetables.”

The only potatoes I had were the Duck Fat Frites from the “share” portion of the menu.

Share items are small-plate snacks to be had with a drink or as an appetizer. The other categories are first (appetizers), field (salads) and large plates (main courses). There was also an extras (a la carte sides) section on the spring menu – but not the summer – that will return in the fall.

The fries were tasty and the aioli that it came with was fine, but I found a much better dipping sauce.

Calling the roasted bone marrow God’s Butter was not an overstatement. I have had my share of roasted bones but none were better than Tolon’s. The herbaceous chimichurri cut the rich, fatty marrow nicely, but the bacon jam was the icing on the cake.

This was not a bacon-flavored jam, this was slow-cooked bacon that was shredded like pulled pork. It was sweet but not so sweet it lost its bacon punch. I would buy this by the jar if I could, and Nolot should serve it with those fries. Heck, he should just pair them with the marrow because there was no better way to dig every last drop of the “butter” from the bones than those fries.

The Simple Rhubarb Salad in the spring was anything but simple in terms of flavor. It was made with frisée, goat cheese and caramelized rhubarb dressed in a balsamic vinaigrette. The bitter plant stalks worked beautifully with the creamy cheese, and though I was worried the also bitter frisée would be too much, the dressing balanced it.

The summer menu’s Watermelon Salad was also a winner with fruit as sweet as candy, toasty pine nuts, shaved radish and fantastic diced beets mixed with baby greens and a green goddess dressing. I think tomatoes – which are in peak season – would have been a perfect match for the beets or melon, but there wasn’t much sign of them on the summer menu.

The Sweet Corn and Potato Vichyssoise from that menu could not have better represented Indiana corn. A jumbo pickled shrimp and plenty of fresh corn was nestled in this cold, blended soup. It was a corn punch in the face – sweet, velvety and absolutely delectable.

The corn coulis and grilled corn under my diver scallops (summer menu) also worked brilliantly, adding the perfect sweet background to the rather seafood-strong scallops. The only flaw was that the scallops were not seared well enough. The cracked pepper cornbread with my Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast (summer) was also tasty, but the breading did not adhere to the chicken, and it was pretty mediocre.

There was nothing mediocre about the 10-ounce Bison Sirloin or the Harissa-spiced Salmon – both from the spring menu. The steak, from Cook’s Ranch in Wolcottville, was seasoned with just a little salt and fresh herbs so its rich, irony flavor shone through. It got plenty of extra flavor and necessary fat for the lean meat from the sauce that topped it, along with sautéed beach mushrooms and asparagus.

The salmon was much lighter but had just as much flavor. A perfectly seared slab of fish was served atop fennel dotted with snap peas and a vibrant pistachio and mint yogurt sauce with shaved fennel on top. The play between the fennel and sauce made each bite different, and I devoured every bite happily.

The game-changing dessert that rivals the marrow as the very best thing I had at Tolon was the Upside-Down Rhubarb Cake. It was just like the pineapple upside-down cake my mom makes except with rhubarb. It was such a nice twist that I will be making one – well, actually having mom make one – next spring.

Another star dessert from the summer menu was the Key Lime Pot de Crème. Playfully served in a jar with roasted pineapple puree and topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs, it was smooth, refreshing and was as good or better than any key lime pie I have had in Fort Wayne.

The Tres Chocolate Layer Cake was OK, but it paled when compared with the other desserts. It was super chocolaty, but the bacon ganache covering it had a somewhat acrid flavor like burnt bacon which made it somewhat off-putting.

The most off-putting thing about Tolon was the noise level. I loved the sort of modern speakeasy looks with touches of industrial flair. But it was so loud it was hard to converse across the table even if you yelled. It also didn’t help that the Nolots have packed as many tables as possible in the place. I don’t blame them; they are the hot ticket right now.

Nolot said he has purchased noise-reduction panels to hang from the exposed ceiling – an overused design practice these days that is a major acoustic flaw – so perhaps the noise will improve.

I hope so because I want to go back soon but don’t want to have to yell at my wife or a business associate. Of course, I may be too busy dipping fries into marrow to say anything anyway.

Restaurant: Tolon

Address: 614 S. Harrison St.

Phone: 399-1528

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Cuisine: American

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Alcohol: Full bar

Credit cards: Yes

Kid-friendly: No

Menu: Marrow ($12), rhubarb salad ($9), watermelon salad ($12), vichyssoise ($9), scallops ($29), fried chicken ($19), bison steak ($34), salmon ($26), duck frites ($8), rhubarb cake ($9), pudding cake ($10), pot de creme ($8)

Rating breakdown: Food: **1/2 (3-star maximum); atmosphere: 1/2 (1 maximum), service: * (1 maximum)

Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. This review is based on two unannounced visits. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net; call at 461-8130. DuVall’s past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette.net. You can follow him on Twitter @DiningOutDuVall.