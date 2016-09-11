Old staples still a favorite at Mexican fixture

El Azteca **1/2 Out of a possible five $$

Open along East State Boulevard since 1973 in a converted century-old house, calling El Azteca Mexican Restaurant a fixture is somewhat of an understatement.

And as I sat in the lobby waiting for a table to open on a busy Friday night, the many magazine covers and awards on the walls backed up its lofty reputation.

A place that has been around that long does show signs of age. Whether it is the peeling paint on some of the walls or the dated menu featuring old-school Americanized Mexican offerings, one shouldn’t expect anything too fancy or modern there. And that is perfectly all right.

But during my recent visits, I did find some unique items. And some old staples that are still strong.

No selections were stronger than the ones on that margarita menu, which is simply the best around.

The signature Azteca Squeeze is one of the best cocktails in the city. Fresh-squeezed lime juice and orange juice is mixed with Grand Marnier, mango syrup and Hornitos blue agave tequila. It is citrus-intense, but the sweet mango smooths it out. The Coconut Margarita – margarita mix, coconut 1800 tequila and coconut syrup – was so good I found myself singing, “They put the lime with the coconut and I drank it all up.”

My favorite, however, was the prickly pear cactus which had the perfect mix of sweet and sour. And there is no better place to enjoy those margaritas than on El Azteca’s patio where you can relax and watch the traffic as the sun goes down.

All of the appetizers were old-school, but all were perfect.

The Queso Blanco standard cheese dip was better here because it arrived in a light, flaky tortilla bowl that my party fought over because it was so much better than the chips.

Those chips were lifted in the Nachos Con Carnes, which were individually topped with ground or shredded beef, pork or chorizo with refried beans, jalapenos and a blanket of colby cheese. I had the shredded beef and they were great. There was one jalapeño per chip, which was perfect, and the only extra thing they needed was sour cream. Once I got that, I was in nacho heaven.

El Azteca’s salsa is not the norm, either. The bright green, tomatillo-based is mild while the blended red is the hot, but has a touch of sweetness the green lacks. I found it best to mix them.

Soup is a must at El Azteca. The black bean is easily the best I have ever had. It has an interesting subtly sweet, smoky flavor that just works. Topped with tortilla straws, a dollop of sour cream and dusting of paprika, it has an addictive flavor I have not seen anyone approach.

The fideo is less complex, but just as satisfying with a strong beefy broth with pepper and onion essence. It is basically noodles and broth and nothing else, but I loved it.

Once I was done with the old-school nachos and classic soups, there were a couple of newer, modern-style dishes that were perfect summer main courses.

The Pico de Pollo included a split grilled chicken breast topped with jack and colby cheese with pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, Mexican cornbread and one of seven side choices. A little hint: One of those sides can be soup.

The chicken was grilled fine and the pico de gallo really woke it up. The cornbread was a tad dry, but not dry enough to make it not worth having again.

The Mariachi Salad included spiced beef (my choice), mesquite chicken or Almendra chicken – the restaurant’s unique almond-sauce variation – along with diced tomatoes, black olives, co-jack cheese and hefty portions of sour cream and guacamole. The meat was perfectly seasoned, there were a lot of tomatoes and olives and it came in one of those flaky tortilla bowls I loved.

The only thing I might change next time was the Maggi dressing, which was sort of like a sweet enchilada sauce. It was good, but I think just salsa would be better.

I tried the Almendra chicken in what was the worst dish El Azteca served me – the chicken chilaquiles. The chicken was baked with tortilla chips and topped with lettuce and jack cheese with sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh avocado on the side. The chips were so saturated with the flavorless almond sauce that they crumbled away, and the chicken had zero seasoning. It was a bland mess.

The lack of seasoning also made the Stewed Benji burrito a complete failure. This giant stuffed tortilla was blanketed in cheese and chile sauce, but the shredded beef and pork it was stuffed with was dying for something – salt, pepper or Mexican spices – to give it any flavor.

El Azteca’s rice had a lot of flavor, which is rarely the case. I loved the sort of peppery kick it had. But it was so overcooked it was basically mush, so I couldn’t even enjoy it.

Again, it was an old favorite at this Mexican restaurant that put me back in a good mood.

El Azteca’s chocolate flan has no rival. It is rich and creamy with a bittersweet chocolate flavor that hits all the right notes.

As much as I loved sitting out on the deck, it was that deck and, honestly, the restaurant’s unique house setting that cause the service to lack.

The deck is not easy for servers to get to and they have to carry trays of food through the lobby packed with waiting parties to get to it. The long, awkward walk keeps servers from being attentive and kept me waiting forever to have even my initial drink order taken. Luckily there were some great bus boys who kept refilling water glasses and bringing more chips and salsa.

There were issues inside, too. Aside from the deteriorating flaws this old building has, it seemed as if nobody was in a hurry to do anything on one busy night. I sat in the back room and waited forever for a server after I was seated. And even though the lobby was packed with people waiting for a table, two tables sat empty with dirty dishes covering them for my entire visit. I felt really guilty when I saw a group I recognized that had been waiting there with me before my meal still waiting to be seated as I left.

Restaurant: El Azteca

Address: 535 E. State Blvd.

Phone: 482-2172

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Cuisine: Mexican

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Alcohol: Full bar

Credit cards: Yes

Kid-friendly: Yes

Menu: Cheese dip ($6.99), Nachos Con Carnes ($8.49), soup ($2.99 cup; $3.49 bowl), Azteca Squeeze ($10.25), coconut margarita ($6.80), prickly pear margarita ($5.95), Pico de Pollo ($11.99), Stewed Benji ($9.49), Mariachi salad ($7.99), chicken chilaquiles ($7.49), flan ($3.99)

Rating breakdown: Food: *1/2 (3-star maximum); atmosphere: 1/2 (1 maximum), service: 1/2 (1 maximum)

Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. This review is based on two unannounced visits. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net; call at 461-8130. DuVall’s past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette.net. You can follow him on Twitter @DiningOutDuVall.