Re-opened sports bar reinvents, improves menu

Mitchell’s ***1/2 Out of a possible five $$$

It might be cliché to say a once-closed restaurant rose like a Phoenix from the ashes, but in the case of Mitchell’s Sports & Neighborhood Grill, it is also pretty accurate.

It became one of my favorite spots not long after it opened in the Marketplace of Canterbury in 2011, but it burned to the ground in March 2013. I thought it was going to be one of those places I fondly remembered and wished was still open.

Original owner Todd Smith, who also owns Main Street Bistro, resurrected it in Westland Centre.

And it is again a place I love.

One thing I loved most about the old Mitchell’s was its looks. It was a sports bar through and through, but it was also modern and somewhat upscale. It was also family friendly.

The new Mitchell’s is all of that and then some.

It has the same cool sports quotes – real and fictional – randomly dotting its walls along with the normal bevy of big TVs and beer and sports signs all pubs feature.

But it is also about three times bigger than the original, and has added a retro arcade and cornhole games in its massive space. In the Westland mall’s hallways, the touches continued with nifty bleachers and a banner with pro and college sports schedules.

The menu has also taken a leap for the better. The same staples that made the original shine are still there, but this Mitchell’s has steaks. And those steaks are prepared on Green Egg grills.

The 10-ounce New York strip was perfect. It was lightly seasoned and had the smoky, slightly charred notes you look for in a charcoal-grilled steak. I added buttered mushrooms and onions on top and loved every morsel. The asparagus on the side lacked seasoning, however, and my mashed potatoes were overworked and gummy.

Another new item was the Canadian Poutine appetizer. I had tried Smith’s poutine at Main Street and was mildly impressed, but Mitchell’s flipped the script on the Canadian staple, and the result was brilliant.

Instead of traditionally topping the french fries with cheese curds and beef gravy, this poutine had slow-cooked pork, a silky white queso sauce and a touch of beef gravy.

The Boom-boom wings were a go-to for me at the original, but the ones I had this time disappointed. The sizable wings were not fried long enough and were so limp and rubbery I sent them back. The new ones were crisp, but the sauce on both servings was thick and globby.

There were no flaws with the Gourmet Grilled Cheese or the Mitchell’s Signature Split Bratwurst.

The grilled cheese had thick sourdough bread that was buttered and grilled to dark brown. The addition of fresh avocado added to the creaminess it already had from the oozing cheddar, Swiss and smoked gouda. There was also bacon and tomato as if that weren’t enough.

I paired the grilled cheese with the cheeseburger soup, and it was a perfect mate for it. This creamy yellow soup held big chunks of meat and bacon along with potatoes, and was topped with raw diced scallions. The consistency was also broth-like and not thick and heavy like many cream soups.

The French onion soup was also good, but not as impressive.

Putting a new spin on an old favorite like a bratwurst makes me happy. So I was all smiles when I tried Mitchell’s, which was topped with house-pickled apples, sauerkraut, caramelized onions and spicy brown mustard.

One new spin that I never want to have again was Mitchell’s version of chicken and waffles.

The tempura-battered chicken thighs and spot-on Belgian waffles were topped with peanut sauce and blackberry puree. When I inquired about them, my server said she did not care for the dish because of the peanut sauce. I should have listened to her.

The sauce had no complexity. I was expecting it to be more like an Asian peanut sauce, but this pasty sauce tasted like it was just melted peanut butter. The berry puree was nice and could have cut the peanut sauce nicely if there had been more of it and less of the peanut.

Another sauce-related issue came with the grilled chicken sandwich. It sounded more promising than your normal boring chicken breast sandwich because I figured it was cooked on the Green Egg and I liked that I could choose a wing sauce to have it coated in.

But it was not cooked on the grill – only steaks and pork chops are, which seems like a wasted opportunity – and instead of having it blanketed in sauce, I got a tiny cup of sauce on the side. It had a nice pretzel bun, fresh tomato and lettuce, and I got some really good baked beans as a side, but the chicken was not as good as it could have been.

The same could be said of Mitchell’s bloody Mary bar, which is available Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It had all the fixings and then some – jumbo shrimp, three kinds of bacon, blue cheese- or pepperoni-stuffed olives, pickles, a bevy of hot sauces and dried spices and three types of bloody Mary mix.

The mixes were not chilled, however, so ice was necessary. I don’t like my Marys on the rocks because they are not the kind of drink you finish quickly, so it got watered down. Next time, I’ll ask for an extra small glass so I can temper the ice.

There will be a next time at Mitchell’s for sure. That grilled cheese, the poutine and the simply perfect service everyone there provided – right down to warning me about a dish I shouldn’t try – guaranteed that.

Restaurant: Mitchell’s Sports & Neighborhood Grill

Address: 6179 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Phone: 387-5063

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Cuisine: American

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Alcohol: Full bar

Credit cards: Yes

Kid-friendly: Yes

Menu: Poutine ($8.99), wings ($6.99 for 6; $12.99 for 12), soup ($3 cup; $5 bowl), grilled cheese ($9.99), bratwurst ($7.99), NY strip ($32), chicken sandwich ($8.99), chicken & waffles ($11.99), bloody Mary bar ($11; includes vodka shot)

Rating breakdown: Food: *1/2 (3-star maximum); atmosphere: * (1 maximum), service: * (1 maximum)

Ryan DuVall is a restaurant critic for The Journal Gazette. This review is based on two unannounced visits. The Journal Gazette pays for all meals. Email him at rduvall@jg.net; call at 461-8130. DuVall’s past reviews can be found at www.journalgazette. net. You can follow him on Twitter @DiningOutDuVall.