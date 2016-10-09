Trubble hits right notes on fine, but pricey, grub

Trubble Brewing ** Out of a possible five $$$

It was called The Dad Bod, and there was simply no way I was not going to like something with a name like that.

Trubble Brewing took fresh, hand-cut fries and topped them with beer cheese sauce, bacon and a sunny-side-up egg. It was that kind of naughty, binge-eating creation that I love seeing at a craft brewery. It was indulgent but perfectly executed with top-notch ingredients, so it was far better than something a greasy spoon or drive-thru would put out.

That trend carried on throughout the menu at this hip place in the space on Broadway that was once Chappell’s.

When it came to the fine details, Trubble hit all the right notes. It had a tremendous commitment to local producers and the names of the dishes were fun and sort of off-the-cuff. The food was the kind of grub you wanted to nosh with beers, and the décor was perfect.

The only real flaw, however, was a big one. The prices combined with the serving sizes made those tasty, inviting dishes hard to swallow.

That Dad Bod was served in an average-sized bowl, the cheese had the right beer-infused flavor and the thinly sliced scallions on top gave it a burst of color – more on those scallions later – but there maybe could have been more bacon. At $8, it was a bit too salty price-wise.

By comparison, the Apork-alypse pulled-pork sandwich was only $11 with plain fries included. And it was worth the price.

The pork was as succulent as slow-cooked pork gets. It was almost too tender, if that is possible. The top-notch GK Baked Goods brioche bun was almost more toothsome than the meat. The barbecue sauce made with Trubble’s Yer Bitter ESB beer had just a touch of fire but was also sweet. It also had a slice of smoked gouda on top, which was not part of the menu description but was a welcome addition.

The other small plate I tried at dinner, the Softies Pretzels, were also perfectly executed by GK. The twisted pretzel sticks came with either beer cheese or pub cheese, and I found the cold pub cheese to be best.

Shredded cheese and cream cheese were mixed with some other tasty ingredients to create this dip that you could smear on about anything to make it good. It, too, had those diced scallions, which I picked off and threw to the side of the cool cutting board they were served on. The mix of cheeses gave it sort of an odd clumpy look like cottage cheese, but it had the perfect mix of creamy and chewy.

There was a costly drawback, however. You will want more than the three little pretzels that were included, so two extras will cost you another $4, making your total $11.

The pretzels were great with the house brews, which Trubble just recently started serving. There were only four varieties available during my dinner visit, which made a sampler the right choice. All were OK, with the unpleasantly named Schweatyjorts – a smooth, simple American wheat – being my favorite. The Dog Jaw nitro peanut butter stout was the worst, as I struggled to detect the peanut butter flavor, which I was looking forward to tasting.

My most expensive sandwich was also the least successful. The Focaccia Be Killing Me Burger, a beef patty from Roanoke’s Seven Sons Farms, was topped with pesto, mozzarella and tomato and served on GK’s herbed focaccia.

The patty was a tad overcooked and the focaccia was a poor choice, as it was too dry and dense. The bread was of good quality – focaccia is that way by design – it just made the sandwich awkward.

The Fortland Farm bowl was a bit underwhelming, though the soy-marinated tofu was enjoyable. But it was far better than the bowl I had during my brunch visit.

The components of the Breakfast Bowl – a split biscuit coated in sausage gravy, a sunny-side-up egg and either Gunthorp Farms bacon or beer-braised smoked sausage – were fine individually, but the $10 bowl was smallish in terms of quantity even after I paid extra to have the sausage and bacon. I also didn’t know why they came as a bowl when they really weren’t intended to be eaten mixed together.

The sausage gravy had great flavor once I picked my way through the raw scallion garnish, which had no business in the gravy. The smoked sausage really tasted of beer but became dry and mealy during braising. The bacon was great, as was the egg, but I could have used another egg.

The weekly feature Carnitas Hash was highlighted by Gunthorp pulled pork that was as tender and tasty as it was on the sandwich and the avocado crema was extraordinary. There were not nearly enough crispy hash browns – which were actually more like home fries as they were cut into cubes – and they were kind of an afterthought under all the other ingredients.

The best brunch item was the dessert-like Frenchie Toast. Two slices of egg-soaked GK brioche were fried until brown and crisp and served with chocolate sauce, crème anglaise and fresh strawberries and blueberries. A la mode was an option for an additional $4, but the two slices of bread were already $9 so I passed.

Speaking of dessert, there was one well worth spending a little extra for at Trubble Brewing.

The Pudding in Paradise, a dairy-free bread pudding, just sounded like an oxymoron. How could one make a delectable, egg and cream-soaked bread dessert without cream? Well, Trubble did it.

The crunchy toasted almonds on top were the perfect accents to this gooey, tasty concoction with pineapple, lime and ginger incorporated in it. I thought it would have been great with ice cream or whipped cream, and then was a bit perturbed when I later noticed the menu stated it was supposed to be topped with a coconut-lime whipped cream which I did not get.

I also did not get good service. During my dinner visit, my server went MIA after the entrées arrived. During brunch, the service was way too slow and two servers attempted to wait on me at different times with neither being aware of what the other had already done or not done.

Restaurant: Trubble Brewing

Address: 2725 Broadway

Phone: 267-6082

Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight Friday; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Cuisine: American

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Alcohol: Beer and wine

Credit cards: Yes

Kid-friendly: No, 21-and-over

Menu: Focaccia burger ($13), Farm Bowl ($9), Breakfast Bowl ($9 with bacon; $10 with sausage), Hash ($9), bread pudding ($8), cobbler ($5)

Rating breakdown: Food: * (3-star maximum); atmosphere: * (1 maximum), service: 0 (1 maximum)

