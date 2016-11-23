Big Rick smoking BBQ at Acme Bar

Rickey Jordan is at home behind the smoker.

It’s not just about creating meats with incredible flavors that take hours and hours to develop for the man who lives up to his nickname, Big Rick. It’s also about being called to serve and share his passion with others.

It was that passion that drove him to open Big Rick’s BBQ on East State Boulevard in 2015. It was also what kept him going when his restaurant burned down less than two months later, leading him to relocate to Hobson Road.

Owning a restaurant, though, is not just about having the skills and the desire to serve up great food. It’s also a numbers game as Jordan has come to find out. He closed his Hobson store this month.

But just when Jordan was beginning to wonder if he was on the losing side, he made a call to someone he’s known since childhood – the owner of Acme Bar on East State Boulevard.

A Fort Wayne landmark, which is celebrating its 75th year, the restaurant has been known for having a menu of giant pork tenderloins and barbecue. However, as the tenderloin has remained at the forefront, the barbecue was ready for a starring role.

And now, thanks to a unique partnership, it does.

On most days, Jordan can be found at front of the Acme behind his smoker. He prepares brisket and ribs, smoked meatloaf and chicken.

He still makes his sauces and desserts, too. The only difference now is that the Acme staff puts it on the plate and delivers it to the customer.

Miami Grill location celebrates opening

Miami Grill, 5858 Bluffton Road, celebrated its ribbon cutting over the weekend.

The restaurant is the first of three new locations to be developed by Gruvereddy Kumreddy, a local business owner and developer.

Miami Grill’s menu offers a unique variety of dishes, including grilled fish, Angus burgers, salads, wings, pitas, unique sauces, marinades and beer and wine.

In addition to this new location and several others in Florida, Miami Grill is expanding globally with restaurants open or currently under construction in Guyana, Malaysia, Panama, Myanmar and Ecuador.

Pastry truck

Traditional food trucks range from unique interpretations of street fare to gourmet flavors, but the dishes are almost always savory.

However, pastry chef Hetty Arts is bringing something sweet to the street.

Arts is launching a doughnut and pastry truck in the city, making small-batch doughnuts and fine pastries from scratch. She strives to use prime ingredients, including fresh local products whenever possible.

Arts launched Hetty Arts Pastry LLC in 2014. In addition to doughnuts, Hetty Arts Pastry specializes in macarons and also offers a long list of gourmet pastry offerings and sweets, including wedding cakes, plated desserts, bar cookies, special-occasion cakes, chocolates and candies.

These items are available by special order, as well as at four Fort Wayne locations and through the new pastry truck.

Got to HettyArtsPastry.com for information.

Chocolate plans

Chocolate lovers mark your calendars – plans for Fort Wayne ChocolateFest 2017 have been announced.

The event at Parkview Field will take place over Valentine’s Day weekend. It will feature chocolate fountains, chocolate deserts and hors d’oeuvres, as well as chocolate popcorn and chocolate beer tastings.

A cash bar will serve your favorite drinks.

Tickets are $30 through Dec. 31 and are available at EventBrite.com.

Around town

• In honor of National Espresso Day, Dunkin Donuts locations will offer any medium hot or iced espresso for $1.99 today.

• Double Dragon, 117 W. Wayne St., will be closed this weekend.

• DeBrand Fine Chocolates is opening its doors to the public on Black Friday at the 10105 Auburn Park Drive location. Tours will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning every half-hour on the hour. Tours of DeBrand typically last about 35 to 45 minutes. Tours are $5 a person, with each guest receiving a $5 rebate off a purchase of $10 or more.

• Winner’s Circle OTB & VooDoo BBQ & Grill in New Haven was honored as New Haven’s 2016 Business of the Year presented by the New Haven Chamber of Commerce. The property features New Orleans-style dining, full-service catering, a state-of-the-art sports bar, simulcast horse racing and off-track betting.

