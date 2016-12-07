Brew-your-own-beer concept downtown

A new brewery has entered the fray in Fort Wayne, but it’s not just hopping its IPAs and stouts.

Gnometown Brewing Co., nestled alongside The Hoppy Gnome at 203 E. Berry St., celebrated its grand opening Thursday.

According to James Bashir A. Khan, partner in The Hoppy Gnome and BakerStreet Steakhouse, the operation is the first of its kind in Indiana as it allows guests to come in and brew their own beer from scratch. The idea came from a conversation with Hoppy Gnome partner Peter Shuey, who had lived in Los Angeles and had seen similar ventures.

“We’re really excited,” Khan says. “(There are) lots of breweries that will let you come in while they are brewing and give you a bottle,” but with this venture, beer lovers are involved start to finish and can use commercial equipment.

So how does it work? The person or group brewing selects the type of beer to make, and the Gnometown team pulls together a base recipe, selecting ingredients from its “pantry” of 20 malts and 17 types of hops. The brewer can customize it a bit more, and then it’s time to start brewing, which takes about two hours.

Making beer is a science, Khan says, so a Gnometown brewer coaches the participants “so that you can comfortably make a beer that you know will taste good.”

After that, the beer is left to ferment, and the Gnometown team sees it through filtering, carbonation and getting it in the keg. The entire process takes two weeks and costs $175. For an additional fee, the participant can design a label and have the beer bottled.

“The kind of people who want to try and brew their own beer are the same people who are coming in and trying our 40 beers on tap at Hoppy Gnome,” Khan says. “It’s the perfect marriage of businesses.”

Gnometown, which is awaiting a federal permit, also plans to brew its own beer. Hoppy Gnome will offer eight beers at a time – bringing the tap count to 48 – and Khan says the beer will also be served at BakerStreet.

Hot dogs on menu at Bravas for good

Gourmet hot dog fans can breathe a sigh of relief – and stop stalking the Bravas truck.

Bo Gonzalez’s restaurant at 3412 Fairfield Ave. put hot dogs on the permanent menu Friday. All of the classics are on there, including the Reggie Miller with traditional toppings and the Snooooop, which features gouda cheese, bacon and slaw.

Bravas has traditionally served burgers at the brick-and-mortar joint and kept the dogs on the truck. However, Gonzalez and the management staff began to look at a change in response to customer demand and as a way to celebrate the restaurant’s two-year anniversary.

According to Katie Dilling, food truck manager, “people have been pretty pumped about it,” and she’s seen an uptick in traffic – even on slower days such as Monday.

The hot dog sandwiches, which are now made with a Vienna beef dog that is grilled, are not the only big thing happening at the restaurant.

Bravas had its first WTF Sundaze on Sunday, with another planned for Dec. 18 and two scheduled in January. Hosted by Tacos Bravas, the latest in the Bravas lineup, the event takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. The menu is not posted online, giving the kitchen staff more creativity, Dilling says. The menu for the first event included empanadas, carne asada, pozole and diablo cookies.

A taco night is also planned for Dec. 15. And though the taco and hot dog trucks are done for the season, Dilling says she wouldn’t be surprised if there were more taco events, like Taco Tuesday, at the restaurant.

Deli 620 closed

Popular downtown lunch spot Deli 620 abruptly announced its closing on social media Tuesday morning.

A message on its Faceboook page says Monday was its final day of operation. It was unclear Tuesday why the deli closed, and the deli did not respond to messages Tuesday afternoon.

The deli was in a space on the seventh floor of the PNC Bank building, 110 W. Berry St., after moving from a storefront on Calhoun Street in spring 2014.

Owned by Lindi Miller, Deli 620 was known for creative takes on sandwiches, soups and salads.

“We’ve enjoyed serving you and wish you all the best,” reads a message on the deli’s Facebook page.

Upscale additions

Upscale restaurants in the area are giving friends and family a way to celebrate this holiday season.

Eddie Merlot’s at Jefferson Pointe is now open for lunch. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests at the steakhouse can enjoy soups, salads, sandwiches and lunch-size portions of popular entrees such as Meyer lemon chicken and crab cakes. For reservations, call 459-2222.

Joseph Decuis in Roanoke is hosting a Vineyard Lunch from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 17. The menu and wine pairings are inspired by Italian cuisine and winemaking. Dishes include a lobster burrata and tomatoes, Tortellini Alla Bolognese and an Apricot-Chocolate Budino (macadamia gelato, apricot coulis and coffee sabayon). Reservations are required; call 260-627-1715.

Joseph Decuis is also accepting reservations for its New Year’s event. The night begins at 5 p.m. and features a prix fixe menu. The cost is $100 a person. For information, go to www.josephdecuis.com.

Around town

• Birdboy Brewing Co. will release its latest beer, Void Communion, on Friday at Brass Rail, 1121 Broadway. The imperial stout was a collaboration between the Fort Wayne brewer and the band Void Reunion. The party, which begins at 10 p.m., will also feature a special Bravas dog created just for the event.

• Mad Anthony Brewing Co. will host a tap takeover from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at teds market, 12628 Coldwater Road.

• The holidays are back at Waynedale Bakery, 2610 Lower Huntington Road. The bakery is offering traditional holiday goodies such as iced sugar cookies ($10 a dozen), stollen ($4), gingerbread ($10 a dozen) and swiss rolls, mint or buttercream ($12). For the non-traditional, there are also “pakes,” including a Black Forest, which is made with cherry pie with chocolate cake and whipped cream icing; and Turtle – pecan pie with chocolate cake and caramel icing and pecans. For information or to order, call 747-2992.

