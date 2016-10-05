Chappell's undergoes remodel

Gary Chappell got into the restaurant business early in his career, and after 32 years, he recently had to consider whether he wanted to retire or stay in the game a bit longer.

When it came down to it, the co-owner of the seafood restaurant in Covington Plaza knew what he wanted – a new restaurant.

And a new restaurant he will get.

Chappell’s Steaks and Seafood is undergoing a complete remodel that could last the better part of a month. Work has begun in the former Covington Bar and Grill, with the space being gutted to prepare for new floors, seating and ceilings. A free-standing stone fireplace will also be installed. The space, once home to a piano bar, will become the main dining room for Chappell’s.

“Times have changed. Colors have changed. Décor has changed,” Chappell says. “We’re going to put a little more of a sophisticated look in the dining room.”

When the new dining room is ready, work will begin on the Chappell’s side. New floors, ceilings and seating will be added to transform the space into a bar. The bathrooms will also get updated to bring them up to code, meeting Americans With Disabilities Act standards.

The restaurant will continue to operate during the renovations.

But the changes to bring the restaurant forward aren’t just limited to the aesthetics. A salad bar and hot bar will be part of the remodel, with Chappell noting that lunch business has changed over the decades. Workers have less time to eat, and the bars will allow for quicker service at lunch. (The salad bar will also be available at dinner.) Though Chappell was unsure of the hot bar offerings, he said it would change daily.

Chappell isn’t stopping there, however.

Over the years, Chappell’s has operated nine restaurants and various retail seafood markets. The business narrowed to focus on steak and seafood but he’s looking to grow his business.

“Our goal is to redo this restaurant and expand back to the retail seafood market” and open a restaurant on the north side of the city, Chappell says.

Chorizo added

In its first update since 2014, and only the second in the restaurant’s history, Chipotle unveiled a new addition to its menu – chorizo.

Made with a blend of pork and white-meat chicken, Chipotle’s chorizo is seasoned with paprika, toasted cumin and chipotle peppers, then cooked on a hot grill. Chorizo is available in burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads and can be combined with other signature ingredients.

The product was tested in five markets in June and was rolled out in time for National Taco Day on Tuesday.

“The reaction to chorizo in the cities that have had it has been overwhelmingly positive, so we’re making it available in all of our restaurants across the country,” said Steve Ells, founder, chairman and co-CEO of Chipotle.

Chipotle opened with a single restaurant in 1993 and now operates more than 2,000 restaurants. There are three restaurants in Fort Wayne – Jefferson Pointe, 910 Coliseum Blvd. E. and 6175 Lima Road.

Around town

• The Dairy Queen restaurant at Leo Crossing, which had operated for 19 years, has closed. Its last day of business was Thursday. The owners are hoping to open a new location this spring on Dupont Road near Parkview Regional Medical Center.

• To celebrate its honor for Best Ribs in the Fort Wayne Newspapers Readers Choice awards, Ziffle’s Rib Bar in Georgetown Square is offering a new special – Super Slab Mondays. For $20, full slabs of ribs will be available for dine-in or carry-out. The special will be available through the holidays. The 6340 E. State Blvd. restaurant recently celebrated 10 years of Rib Tip Tuesdays. On Tuesdays, guests can get a rib basket for $6.

• Shoppers at Glenbrook Square have a new spot to pick from at the food court – Shawrma Mediterranean Grill.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8727.