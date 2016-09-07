Chefs cook up strategies for competition

Chris Zimmerman, executive chef at the Parkview Mirro Center, believes he would need five lifetimes to see and taste everything the world has to offer.

Of course, he’d be just fine missing out on one of the world’s most pungent fruits – durian. The Asian fruit is notorious for its odor, which is likened to rotting garbage, road kill wrapped in old socks or the pound of ground beef that got left in your trunk over the weekend when the temperatures hit 90 day after day.

Or, maybe Zimmerman would try it, but he certainly doesn’t want to cook with it Sept. 22. Anything else would be fine when he takes to the kitchen with his sous chef Ryan Eckert for the Summit City Chef Competition.

The event is a fundraiser for the Fort Wayne Children’s Foundation, and chefs from Club Soda, Fort Wayne Country Club, Hideout 125, TW Fable and Parkview will participate in an “Iron Chef”-style competition. There will be a secret ingredient or two (last year was black beans and coffee), and the chefs will have to incorporate those into an appetizer, main course and dessert.

While this will be Zimmerman’s first year taking to the kitchen for the children’s charity, he’s not intimidated by the scale or secrecy of the event.

At the Mirro Center, he can cook for five guests or 600. The chefs will learn about the secret ingredients Thursday, giving Zimmerman and Eckert two weeks to come up with a menu.

“What we want to do is take (the guests) out of Fort Wayne,” Zimmerman says. “Take them to a rooftop in Chicago. Take them to New York. Just do a culinary tour, ... where it all meshes together. So when they leave, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, that was so incredible.’ ”

Awards will be given for best chef, best dessert and best wine.

Tickets for the event, which begins at 6 p.m., start at $200. For information or to purchase, go to FortWayneChildrensFoundation.org.

Deli themes set

Ivy Tech Community College Northeast students are opening their deli, Kelty’s Kafé, by taking diners on a trip to the country fair.

Kelty’s Kafé, which is open to the public, is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays during the fall semester. It is in Anthony Commons on Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.

Each week, a different student in the bakery merchandising class chooses a theme and creates a menu for the lunch spot. Classmates run the entire operation, from cash register to cooking.

Today’s menu will feature fair favorites such as Indiana breaded pork tenderloin, $5; corn dogs, $4; beer-battered deep fried pickle slices, $1.50; fried hand pies (apple, cherry or peach), $2.50; and Hoosier cracker jack, $1.25.

Upcoming menu themes are tailgate party, Sept. 14; 1950s diner, Sept. 21; New Orleans, Sept. 28; Southern comfort, Oct. 5; and Octoberfest, Oct. 12.

Around town

• Junk Ditch Brewing Co., 1825 W. Main St., has debuted a new lunch menu. Available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, options include a Saltimbocca Pork Sandwich (braised pork, mozzarella, basil, tomato jam, arugula and aioli), mussels, a green tomato Caesar salad and fried pig ears.

• Felderman Design-Build announced that they have been awarded the design-build contract by Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne Inc. for a new full-size restaurant in Decatur.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8727.