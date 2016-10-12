City has room to grow in foodie rankings

Fort Wayne is used to being No. 1. The city has ranked in the top of surveys for lowest cost of living but also been called the dumbest and fattest city in America.

But on a recent foodie poll, the Summit City and its growing food culture didn’t make it to the top. It didn’t break the top 100, either, coming in at No. 109 out of 150 foodie cities.

When compared with cities such as Portland, Oregon, Miami and San Francisco – where the population is greater and has a rich restaurant culture – it’s not hard to see how we placed where we did.

To determine the rankings, WalletHub analysts compared the cost of groceries, beer and wine prices, access and affordability of high-quality restaurants, as well as the diversity, accessibility and quality of eating establishments.

Fort Wayne actually ranked 66 out of 150 for affordability, but we were No. 119 when it came to the category that rated diversity, accessibility and quality. The survey looked at, per capita, the number of restaurants, food trucks, ice cream and frozen yogurt shops, craft breweries and wineries, farmers markets, grocery stores and specialty shops.

The city has certainly seen an increase in some of these categories – just look at the number of craft breweries that have opened in the past two years. Don’t forget, too, that the number of finer dining establishments has grown with the addition of Tolon and The Golden and will grow as Ruth’s Chris will open in 2017. Still, we are still playing catch-up to bigger metropolitan areas.

Nearby cities were also rated. Cincinnati was No. 6; Indianapolis, 66; Chicago, 70.

Adding beer bar

Brian Hench has heard people say that teds market is shifting course and becoming more restaurant than grocer.

But the owner and head bread baker of the 12628 Coldwater Road store says there are no plans to stop selling local produce, baked goods and groceries.

The store is in transition, though. Taking notes from the popular wine bar that occupies its basement, a beer bar is being added to the market level.

The bar will focus on local and regional craft beers, Hench says, with the dozen taps divided between brews that are made closer to home, those made in the tri-state area and a few fun discoveries made by the teds market staff.

A menu separate from the wine bar will be available, as well. Hench says the addition of the beer bar will allow the downstairs setting to focus on food and wine pairings and the upstairs seating area to focus on food and beer combos.

A definitive opening timeline had not been set but Hench was hopeful that the beer bar would be ready for business in time for the market’s Halloween party at the end of the month.

Street art mural

DeBrand Fine Chocolates is known for its artisan approach to sweet treats, but its downtown location is putting the “art” in artisan.

Inside the store in Ash Skyline Plaza, Fort Wayne designer and tattoo artist Jeremy Selzer is creating a street art piece inspired by a trip to New York City.

“We wanted our downtown store to have an edge with an urban ambiance, but I felt like it was missing something, and I knew it had to be special,” Tim Beere says.

Beere and his wife, Cathy, the owners of DeBrand, dined at a restaurant in the Big Apple that had eclectic urban street art.

“I had read articles about this particular restaurant, and after seeing it firsthand I knew that the right street art piece would provide the perfect vibe,” Tim Beere says.

Work on the mural began last week.

Mixology returns

Science Central’s popular Mixology event is back with bartenders from Black Canyon Restaurant, Catablu Grille, The Golden, Main Street Live, Old Crown and Wine Down vying for attendees’ votes.

The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at C2G Music Hall, 323 W. Baker St. Heavy hors d’oeuvres from Blu Spoon Catering will be served.

Tickets are $60 a person; couples, $110; and $400 for a group of eight. Cocktail attire recommended. Must be 21 and older.

Wine dinner

BakerStreet Steakhouse is hosting its final 4820 Dinner Event of the year.

The dinner on Oct. 24, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will feature dishes made by the restaurant’s newest sous chef Randy Fisher and wines from Napa Valley’s Robert Mondavi.

Guests will be able to dine on Smoked Duck Carpaccio, a French lentil soup and braised pork belly with an apple-whiskey purée during the six-course meal.

Tickets must be preordered and are $75 (including tax and gratuity). Seating is limited. For reservations, call 484-3300.

Around town

• Congregation Achduth Vesholom is hosting its 15th annual Corned Beef on Rye – Sure to Satisfy fundraiser Nov. 3. Pickup will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5200 Old Mill Road. The lunch will feature a corned beef on rye sandwich, pickle, coleslaw, brownie and drink. The cost is $14 for orders placed by Oct. 21; meals at the door or ordered after Oct. 21 will be $15. Call 744-4245 or go to www.templecav.org.

• A free-standing Starbucks is being built at 6801 W. Jefferson Blvd.

• Permits have been filed with the Allen County Building Department for the next Tim Hortons restaurant. The address will be 8939 Lima Road.

Correction

Because of a reporting error, an item in last week’s Dish was incorrect. Ziffle’s Rib Bar, 6340 E. State Blvd., offers rib tip baskets for $6 on Tuesdays.

