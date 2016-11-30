Flexibility key when reserving a table now

The shelves of my refrigerator are lined with plastic storage containers, and I’m pretty sure that I have not gone a day in the past week without eating turkey. Turkey sandwiches, turkey tetrazzini, turkey taco salad. Turkey omelets, turkey mixed into green bean casserole, cold turkey straight from the pan.

Maybe it’s all of that poultry, my brain is clouded with copious amounts of tryptophan, that was behind my surprise this week.

All I wanted to do was make a simple dinner reservation for six adults on a Friday night in December. My attempts were unsuccessful, though – even when planning several weeks in advance.

But the booked tables are no surprise to local restaurants.

Cork ’N Cleaver, 221 E. Washington Center Road, is busy through mid-January.

Jessica Dixson, a manager at the restaurant, says that there are corporate and business parties planned for early 2017 because dates in December were already taken.

At Chop’s, 6421 W. Jefferson Blvd., there are only three dates available in December with space for larger parties. For half the month, the only availability is for parties of six or fewer.

If you are looking to dine out this holiday season, there is hope. Here are some tips:

• Be flexible with timing. Reservations might not be available during the traditional dinner hours but there might be space earlier in the evening or later. Though a weekend night might be booked up, a midweek slot could be available.

• Call as soon as possible. If you are even thinking of a particular day or time, give the restaurant a call and get penciled in. You can always call back to firm up details or switch plans based on when things are available.

At Chop’s, the 2017 book is ready and people can make reservations for future holidays or into January if December is a miss.

• Size matters. While a big dinner with all of your friends sounds fun, consider making the reservation for an intimate group. Smaller parties are more likely to fit into a booked schedule.

“We do our best to try to fill in as many people as possible,” Dixson says, “so they can come and celebrate with their family and friends.”

New Asian restaurant

The Playboy is not your ordinary sushi roll.

Shrimp tempura, asparagus and spicy tuna mix make up the inside, and the outside features cooked shrimp and three spicy sauces. And, if that doesn’t seem like enough to imagine, the roll is wrapped in foil and before being served, it is lit on fire tableside.

Of course, fans of Naked Tchopstix might already be acquainted with the Playboy, but the roll is also making an appearance at a new restaurant.

Sharing an owner with the local Tchopstix, Shoccu opened last week at 9930 Illinois Road, near the corner of Scott Road.

The full-service restaurant features a menu of nigiri, sashimi and sushi rolls. The kitchen prepares entrée-style dishes such as fried rice, noodles with meat and bibimbap, a Korean-style dish that’s served with an egg. Purple Mountain Cheesecake will be available for dessert.

Shoccu also offers beer and more than 30 types of wine.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sunday.

State’s birthday

Deer Park Irish Pub will be putting its best Hoosier hospitality on display to celebrate Indiana’s 200th birthday.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Dec. 11, the Indiana-themed event will feature craft beers from several Hoosier-based craft breweries. Also Indiana Pulled Pork Butt dinners and sandwiches will be served, as will slices of sugar cream pie, the state’s official pie.

An Indiana trivia contest will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a karaoke competition consisting of only songs written by Hoosiers beginning at 4 p.m.

The pub is at 1530 Leesburg Road.

Changes

• A sign stating that Hunan Express is coming soon is outside the shuttered House of Hunan. The Chinese restaurant was closed in August after the Fort Wayne-Allen County Health Department found dead pests. It never reopened.

• Two winter-themed desserts are now available at Olive Garden. The Chocolate Baci Cake features a chocolate hazelnut cake with a molten hazelnut-cocoa center and is served warm with a vanilla cream sauce. There is also an Andes Mint topping for the cheesecake, which includes chocolate sauce and crushed mint.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304.