Longtime Chop's owners sell restaurant

Chuck and Kara Pastor have spent more than 13 years as owners of Chop’s Steak & Seafood and countless hours operating upscale restaurants in Fort Wayne. But their days at the southwest spot are numbered.

The Pastors have sold the restaurant, which opened about 25 years ago and was originally known as Bagatelle Bistro and Bar.

Chuck Pastor has spent more than 30 years in the restaurant business, and both he and Kara Pastor left Cork ’N Cleaver management positions to take over Chop’s in April 2003.

Since taking over, the Pastors expanded the restaurant to include the wine bar. The wine bar opened in 2010, and it serves smaller plates and has an extensive wine collection with varieties available by the glass or bottle as well as in flights.

What began as a way to lure diners out into the cold during a typically slow time for the restaurant business has grown into a must-go event for Fort Wayne foodies.

Savor Fort Wayne, which started in 2014 with 20 restaurants, has more than 40 spots signed up for the 12 days of menu deals.

From Jan. 11 to 22, local restaurants will offer $30 specials. The $30 could be per person or could be a two-person menu depending on the restaurant.

Tolon, 614 S. Harrison St., which will celebrate its one-year anniversary in February, will have a menu that includes a starter and main course for $30. Dishes include duck fat frites, miso deviled eggs and beer cheese for the first-course and a pork chop, fried chicken, bucatini pasta and burger for the main course. All done, of course, with chef Matthew Nolot’s masterful gourmet twist.

Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway, will have two options for beer and food lovers – a two for $30 and one for $30. The two for $30 includes an appetizer and main dish for each guest and a dessert to share. The deal is also available at brunch and features a specialty drink such as chai tea or Conjure coffee, two main dishes and a side such as biscuit with jam or fruit cup to share.

Also new to the Savor Fort Wayne lineup are Shoccu, The Rib Room, The Golden, Salud!, Main Street Bistro and Naked Tchopstix.

For more information, go to SavorFortWayne.com.

Umi set to open

Umi Fort Wayne will bring a new seafood and sushi option to the city when it has its grand opening Jan. 4. Hours will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It will be closed Sunday.

The restaurant at 2912 Getz Road is owned by Brian Bauer.

In addition to sashimi and sushi combinations, the menu includes miso and spicy seafood soups, salads such as seaweed and lobster, and entrees such as salmon teriyaki and tonkatsu, which is panko-breaded pork.

See the full menu at UmiFortWayne.com and call 203-9975 for more information.

Scotty’s changes

Scott Wise was 22 years old when he opened the first Scotty’s Brewhouse in Bloomington in 1996.

Now, 20 years later, he’s sharing the reins of the company that he’s worked so hard to build.

Due North Holdings LLC, through one of its subsidiaries, has acquired Scotty’s Brewhouse, the Indianapolis-based restaurant concept that has carved out a niche as an “all-ages welcome,” family-friendly sports bar and eatery.

There are 17 locations in Indiana, Illinois and Florida, including a Fort Wayne restaurant on West Jefferson Boulevard.

According to a written statement, Wise will remain actively involved in the concept as the company grows the restaurant’s footprint nationally to new markets. ZGrowth Capital Fund was also involved in the deal and will provide their expertise to not only develop the Midwest region but also work with Due North Holdings to debut the concept in Arizona and other markets in the southwestern United States within a year.

Scotty’s also launched a craft beer brand called Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Co., which currently produces about 9,000 barrels a year and a pizza-driven menu out of its restaurant locations attached to the brewery. There are significant plans to expand Thr3e Wise Men nationwide, as well.

DeBrand tours

DeBrand Fine Chocolates is extending the holiday festivities with open tours Dec. 26 through 28.

The 30- to 45-minute guided tours will be at the 10105 Auburn Road location and will include stops in DeBrand’s chocolate-making kitchens, mail-order department and corporate offices. Samples will be served along the way.

Tours will be available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning every half-hour, on the hour. No reservation or minimum guest count is required; ages 2 and younger are free. Admission is $5 a person with each guest receiving a $5 rebate off any purchase of $10 or more.

For information, call 969-8333 or go to www.debrand.com/tours.

