McAlister's Deli going into Lima spot

Three years ago, the restaurant at 6709 Lima Road nearly became a McAlister’s Deli.

But the owner of Koze Thai Cuisine & Bar came in and bought the former O’Charley’s building as deli franchisees were nearing a lease deal.

Koze opened in late fall 2014 and closed in March, leaving the space up for grabs. And this time, it really will be a McAlister’s.

On Monday, yellow building permits were taped to the front window, and crews were working inside and out to clean kitchen equipment and transform the space.

David Blackburn, CEO of Southern Rock Restaurants and a McAlister’s franchisee, says that “the next four weeks will be exciting, seeing things come together week after week.”

The façade will be updated with the brand’s awnings, shutters and signs and a patio will be added. The interior, which is about 6,500 square feet and larger than a typical location, will have a private room and more seating. Blackburn is opting to keep the bar set-up, but rather than serve cocktails, guests can sip on McAlister’s signature sweet tea, watch sporting events on wall-mounted televisions and charge their devices at outlets on the bar top.

Blackburn, who has 51 McAlister’s locations and is set to acquire 12 more, says that if everything goes as planned, the restaurant will open for lunch Oct. 31. It will close in the afternoon so employees can enjoy Halloween festivities, and it will reopen for regular hours Nov. 1.

McAlister’s is a fast-casual restaurant that offers an expansive menu of salads, soups, hot and cold sandwiches and loaded baked potatoes. The 6709 Lima Road location will be the second Blackburn operates in the city; McAlister’s Deli, 1310 S. Illinois Road, is open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

More plans

McAlister’s isn’t the only restaurant moving in to the north side of the city.

• According to its website, Blaze Pizza is planning a restaurant for 401 Coliseum Blvd. E., in the same strip mall as Half Price Books. Blaze Pizza, which recently opened its 150th restaurant, is a fast casual franchise that offers signature pizzas, a build-your-own option, salads and desserts.

The pies are built assembly-line style the way one would get a sandwich at Subway or burrito at Chipotle.

• Signs are up for a Mr. Panini restaurant 1019 Coliseum Blvd. E. The space used to house a Forum Pizza and is just east of North Clinton Street.

Free frappés

The first weekend in September marks the unofficial end of summer. School is back in session and everyone is back to work the day after Labor Day. To celebrate a new season and give fans a pick-me-up, participating Dairy Queen locations are giving away frappés on Tuesday.

From 2 to 5 p.m., guests can have one free small Ultimate Oreo Frappé. Fans can choose from a choice of a mocha, salted caramel or vanilla-flavored iced coffee; Oreo, Caramel Chip or Midnight Mocha Ultimate Frappés.

Dairy Queen will also offer happy hour pricing from 2 to 5 p.m. weekdays at participating locations. Small flavored iced coffees are $1, and frappés and small Orange Julius fruit smoothies are $2.

For more information, go to DairyQueen.com. Connect with the DQ system on Twitter using #LOVEmyDQ and at twitter.com/dairyqueen, or the DQ Facebook fan page at facebook.com/dairyqueen.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8727.