Most restaurants closed for Christmas

Christmas Eve is a big night for Liberty Diner, according to owner George Smyrniotis. The restaurant at Goshen Road and Coliseum Boulevard sees a lot of families come in after church services.

As such, he tries to make sure the restaurant is open later into the evening – 9 p.m. to be exact. When it comes to Christmas, though, it’s the employees’ time with family and he closes down.

For those who want to dine out this holiday weekend, they should expect to see similar hours across the board – open until early evening on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

In a very unofficial survey of area restaurants, here are some holiday hours:

• Biaggi’s at Jefferson Pointe is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and is taking reservations until 6:45 p.m. It will be closed Christmas Day.

• Trolley Steaks and Seafood, 2898 E. Dupont Road, will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

• Oyster Bar, 1830 S. Calhoun St., will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve but be sure to call as soon as possible. The reservation book was filling up.

• Junk Ditch Brewing Co., 1825 W. Main St., will be open for brunch only on Saturday.

• The kitchens at Casa restaurants will be closed Saturday and Sunday. However, the restaurants will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve for customers to pick up cold pans of lasagna and salad for carry-out, as well as purchase gift cards and desserts. It is recommended that orders for lasagna be placed by Thursday.

• Don Hall’s restaurants will be open Christmas Eve, but closing times will vary location to location. They will be closed Christmas Day. The Gas House will close at 8 p.m. with the last reservation at 7 p.m.; Triangle Park closes at 8 p.m.; Tavern at Coventry at 7 p.m. with the last reservation at 6 p.m.; and the Guesthouse Grill is open the latest – until 10 p.m.

• Cebolla’s Mexican Grill, 236 Fernhill Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

But if you want to go out, don’t despair. There are restaurants open.

• Hainan House, 1820 Bluffton Road, will be open Christmas Day.

• Double Dragon, 117 W. Wayne St., will be open from 1 to 9 p.m.

• A Taste of India, 5515 Coldwater Road, will be have regular hours on Christmas Eve and will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

• Asakusa Japanese Restaurant, 6224 Lima Road, will be open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Christmas Day.

Sister Cities gala

Fort Wayne Sister Cities International will host its annual gala Feb. 18 at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research.

The event will be a Taste of the Sister Cites and will feature hors d’oeuvres and dinner highlighting the cuisine from Germany, Poland, Japan, China and Myanmar.

A cash bar with wine and beer will be available.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 a person and $1,500 corporate tables are available.

For tickets, go to http://2017gala.brownpapertickets.com.

Sweet deals

Zinnia’s Bakehouse, which has two locations in the city, has some sweet specials through the end of the year.

Cookies available for order include Mexican wedding, thumbprint, cut-out shortbread, gingerbread kids, macarons, sugar, chocolate chip, dark chocolate, peanut butter and oatmeal butterscotch toffee. Pies and breads are also available for order. Cookies are $1 to $1.75 each, pies are $17 to $22 and breads are $3 to $5.

Call 483-4765 to order. Pickup available at The City Exchange, 127 W. Wayne St., and 1320 E. State Blvd.

