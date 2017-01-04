One fewer Friends as north spot has closed

Niko Hatzigeorgiou is the kind of guy who is hard to forget – not that you would want to.

The restaurateur is tall with a bright smile and big laugh. And when you walk into a place that he’s managing, he greets you with a firm handshake and an enthusiastic hello.

Children might get a sweet pat on the head and a couple who are trying to eat while managing a fussy baby might get a reprieve as Niko always seems more than happy to tote around the tot while the couple get in a few bites.

It’s the only way to do business – treat people like family – for Niko, and his wife, Ana. The couple opened Friends nine years ago at Dupont and Lima roads and Friends, Too, 3720 W. Jefferson Blvd, in 2009.

But operating the restaurants in that way has been increasingly difficult as both have faced cancer diagnoses and treatment. While Niko has been able to return to work, Ana is no longer able to help with the management duties.

“While Ana continues to miss the familiar faces, she unfortunately is unable to return to the stores,” the family said in a Facebook post. “With that in mind, after much thought and consideration, we have decided to merge ‘Friends’ and ‘Friends, Too’ into one location: our Southwest location at 3720 West Jefferson.”

The north restaurant closed Saturday, and the southwest location is continuing to serve customers the Greek and American fare it is known for.

“To our friends on the northwest side of town: we know the drive will be longer but we look forward to continuing to serve you at ‘Friends, Too’!” the post said. “You have been wonderful friends and we are forever grateful to you and your families for allowing us to be a small part of that.”

Staff overhaul

Bar 145, the gastropub at 4910 N. Clinton St., has posted a sign that it is closed effective immediately.

The move seems abrupt with the restaurant posting events for New Year’s Eve on its Facebook page. But a message also posted on the page says that the closure is temporary and the restaurant is trying to restaff.

The Toledo-based franchise specializes in burgers and bourbon and opened in Fort Wayne in April 2015. Patrons who have gift cards can redeem them at Bar 145’s eight other locations or wait until the local store reopens.

Calls to the Fort Wayne and Toledo locations were not immediately returned.

A new look

Operating a farm is a year-round endeavor … sort of like owning a restaurant. When there is a farm and a restaurant, the work is even more so.

At Joseph Decuis in Roanoke, the upgrades are taking place everywhere. The upscale restaurant is closed through Thursday to get spiffed up; and the Emporium is getting new carpet and is closed until Jan. 16 as it is getting new carpet.

On the farm, an 1884 brick home has been restored and is ready for diners and overnight guests.

The Farmstead dinners will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 27, Feb. 20 and March 10. The menu has not been set for the five-course meal but it will honor the farm-to-fork experience that the Eshelmans have cultivated.

Dinner is $200 a person, which includes tax and gratuity.

For reservations, call 260-672-1715.

Ohio gets Mad

This just in: Beer fans in northwest Ohio are reporting sightings of a Hopsquatch.

Hopsquatch IPA, that is.

The beer is the first of the Mad Anthony Brewing Co. beers to hit the market in northwest Ohio thanks to a partnership with the Fort Wayne brewer and Cavalier Distributing.

It will be available in 20 counties.

Hopsquatch IPA is an American-style IPA brewed with a single variety of hop and a simple American-grown grain bill allowing the hop to be “front and center.” The real star of this ale is the Mosaic hop, which gives off a complex array of tropical fruit, pineapple, herbal and earthy characteristics.

Mad Anthony Brewing opened in 1998 and now produces more than 3,000 barrels of MadBrew annually at their original site at Broadway and Taylor Street.

