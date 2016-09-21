Restaurant being built in front of Glenbrook

Driving down Coliseum Boulevard, passing Glenbrook Square, it’s quite obvious that something is going on. Fences have been erected in the outer reaches of the parking lot and contractors have posted signs advertising their work on the project.

And just what is the project?

Well, it seems that the location is prime to become a BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.

Permits that have been filed with Allen County show that a commercial sign permit, among others, has been issued for BJ’s. The chain, which is based in Huntington Beach, California, chain also has advertised management positions for a Fort Wayne location.

Calls to the restaurant headquarters were not immediately returned.

BJ’s got its start in 1978, bringing deep-dish pizza to California, but it has expanded its menu over the years to include salads, appetizers, sandwiches, soups, pastas, entrées and desserts, including the Pizookie. Flavors include Southern (Texas-Style Chicken Fried Steak), Mediterranean (Chicken Pita Tacos) and American (Brew­house Black and Bleu-House Burger).

There are two BJ’s Restaurant locations in Indiana – Avon and Greenwood – and the company operates 180 restaurants total in 23 states.

Expanded menu

With an already large menu, Sara’s Family Restaurant has expanded its selections to include gluten-free offerings and stir-fry dishes.

The 5792 Coventry Lane restaurant also added two breakfast entrées, two pasta dishes and a burger.

The gluten-free menu includes breakfast wraps, salads, sandwich wraps and entrées such as chicken and spinach pasta, salmon and baked mosta­ccioli. The wraps are made with gluten-free tortillas.

The new Killer Breakfast features hash browns, a hamburger patty, American cheese, scrambled eggs, chili and sautéed onions and pepper. The Top Dog Burger is topped with smoked sausage, American cheese and sautéed onions and is served on a brioche bun.

When it comes to the stir-fry, there is American style and Sriracha Sweet and Spicy. Both are available with chicken, steak and shrimp.

Cooking class

Chop’s Wine Bar executive chef Kevin Frederickson and Dr. Jeffrey Gladd are teaming up to teach cooks how to make healthy meals.

The class, which will be 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at 6417 W. Jefferson Blvd., will include learning how to make four courses – an appetizer, salad, entrée and dessert.

Each course will be vibrant in color and feature local ingredients, as well as a house wine pairing.

Tickets cost $50 and are available on Eventbrite.com.

