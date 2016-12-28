Restaurants offer New Year's specials

The new year is a time for hope, promises and a fresh start. It’s also a time to swear off carbs and alcohol and make a good one-, maybe two-month commitment to the gym.

But before you ditch wheat for cauliflower rice, area restaurants are offering a way to celebrate the end of 2016 and beginning of 2017.

• The Golden, 898 S. Harrison St., will host a six-course dinner celebrating the whole hog. The meal will feature a heritage breed pig and celebrate it and the land it’s raised on. Dishes will include beets in the ground, pig head and its feet, and fallen apples and Christmas sausage. The dinner is $65. Wine/cocktail pairing is $35. Reservations only; call 710-8368.

• Hotel Fort Wayne, 305 E. Washington Center Road, will have several options for partygoers. Red River Steakhouse will have a New Year’s Eve menu that includes entrees such as smoked prime rib, filet of beef, citrus salmon and chicken fried chicken. Duesey’s Sports Bar & Grille will have a party for $25 a person. It includes an hors d’oeuvres buffet, champagne toast, party favors and a live band.

In the ballroom, the party includes dinner, drinks, entertainment, a night’s stay at the hotel and breakfast buffet on New Year’s Day. The menu will include prime rib, chicken confit, green beans with bacon and an assortment of dessert. It costs $259.16. For reservations, call 484-0411.

• Don Hall’s Guesthouse Hotel & Conference Center, 1313 W. Washington Center Road, is offering a New Year’s Eve package for the night that includes a dinner buffet, live entertainment, overnight stay, and breakfast in the morning. Call 489-2524 for more information.

• Lucky Moose, 622 E. Dupont Road, will have a New Year’s Eve party for wimps. In addition to the champagne toast at 10 p.m., there will be a buffet from 5 to 9 p.m. The line, which costs $16.95, will feature royal red shrimp, coconut shrimp, wild salmon, beer-battered catfish, ribs, pulled pork, baked chicken in a white wine sauce, soup and salad bar and desserts including made-to-order dessert crepes. Reservations are recommended; call 490-5765.

The restaurant is also open New Year’s Day. The Sunday brunch buffet will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, bacon sausage, omelet and crepe station. It costs $9.95. From 4 to 8 p.m., there will be a pizza wings buffet from 4 to 8 p.m. for $9.95.

Panera plans new poultry policy

Panera Bread Co. recently announced that it was committing to the more humane treatment of chickens.

The new policies commit to the adoption of basic protections for chickens on factory farms, where Panera sources its supply, most notably addressing the selective breeding of unnaturally fast growing chickens.

The company wants to require poultry producers to commit to slower growing species of chickens on farms and change how the animals are processed by 2024.

The announcement was a result of talks between Panera and The Humane League over the past several months. This policy is considered groundbreaking and is a part of The Humane League’s 88% Campaign, a series of initiatives addressing the abuses in factory farming against chickens raised for meat, which represent 88.7 percent of all farmed land animals in the U.S.

Panera had $4.6 billion in sales in 2015. These policies will affect all chicken served in Panera Bread’s more than 2,000 locations.

Around town

• Several local breweries and Rudy’s Shop, 409 W. Brackenridge St., are teaming up for Sweets, Stouts and Smokes. The social event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 13 will feature beer from Mad Anthony Brewing Co., Trubble Brewing and Birdboy, DeBrand’s Fine Chocolates and cigars. Attendees must be 21 years old.

• Tolon, 614 S. Harrison St., recently hosted a dinner to raise money for a local family whose daughter is battling Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and being treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The event raised $2,700.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304.