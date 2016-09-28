Specials marking 10 years of Salvatori's

Sam Leto has the restaurant business in his blood. Restaurants and marinara.

The owner of Salvatori’s Authentic Italian Eatery, who calls himself a “spaghetti guy,” grew up watching his uncle Dominic make pizzas and other Italian favorites at Leto’s Pizza.

He also saw his dad, a Fort Wayne police department retiree, open a restaurant – Sam’s Place – on Columbia Avenue.

He grew up wanting to open a restaurant in his father’s honor, because his dad died the same year Sam’s Place opened. And in 2006, he did. The nondescript eatery off U.S. 30 in New Haven is next to a gas station, of all places, but is known for serving large portions of authentic fare.

“It was a strange location, but I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ll be out there as long as they’ll let me be there,” Sam Leto says of the 12244 McKenzie Parkway restaurant. “You smell it, you see it. And then once you taste it, you’re sold.”

Leto also operates a second Salvatori’s restaurant at 10337 Illinois Road and hopes to one day open a third. But he’s not in a rush, noting that it took six years to open the southwest location. “When it’s right, we’ll do another one.”

Beginning Tuesday and through Oct. 9, Salvatori’s will mark its 10-year anniversary with $10 food and wine specials. During the celebration, kids will eat free and there will be live Italian music three nights, as well as giveaways. Leto was still working out what dishes would be on the anniversary menu, but the restaurant recently introduced two appetizers for fall – Italian Baked Eggplant and Stuffed Peppers.

Taco truck coming

Fans of the gourmet hot dogs and loaded burgers from the culinarily indulgent mind of Bo Gonzalez can rejoice. A taco truck is on the way.

Gonzalez, owner of the Bravas food truck and burger restaurant at 3412 Fairfield Ave., has purchased an old school bus and is renovating it to become a taco truck. According to an Instagram account for Bravas tacos, the demo for the truck is complete and the hood is installed.

There have been Tacos Bravas events where dishes such as a brisket tostada (adobo brisket, charro beans, crema, lettuce and tomatillo avocado salsa) and walking taco (Fritos, charro beans, pico, cheese and crema) have been served. Tacos are also served on Tuesdays at the restaurant.

Celebrating 15 years

Beginning Saturday, Eddie Merlot’s will be celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The event, which will go through Nov. 20, will include a menu of items for $15 each. Among them are Eddie Merlot’s Smokin’ Shrimp Cocktail; Caesar salad for two; macaroni and cheese with lobster; desserts for two; five specialty martinis, two for $15; and Eddie Merlot’s Private Label Wine, two for $15.

Eddie Merlot’s is known for its prime aged beef and seafood. There are 12 locations in the United States, including the restaurant at Jefferson Pointe, and a 13th will open in the first quarter of 2017 in Virginia. For additional information on each location or to make reservations, go to www.eddiemerlots.com.

Annual dinner

Joseph Decuis will be hosting its annual Harvest Farm to Fork dinner on Oct. 6.

The meal, which will be served 6 to 9 p.m., will feature passed appetizers; carrot and cauliflower soup with tasso ham; Fall Begins Today Salad with garden greens, dried cranberries, Wagyu bacon, feta cheese and pumpkin-maple vinaigrette; smoked chicken on crostini with braised greens, kim chi and sriracha; chargrilled Joseph Decuis Wagyu strip loin with potatoes Robuchon, sauteed butternut squash, red onion, fall mushrooms and sauce Bordelaise; and a s’mores tart. Wine will also be served.

All-inclusive tickets are $160 a person. For reservations, call 260-672-1715.

Guest chef dinner

To celebrate the fall season, The Kimmell House Inn is hosting a special dinner Oct. 15, featuring guest chef Greg Musser.

The five-course farm-to-table dinner will highlight seasonal ingredients from local farms. Among the menu items will be butternut squash soup with maple bacon and cider cream; bacon wrapped pork loin stuffed with goat cheese; roasted Brussels; sprout and potato hash with cranberry cider cream sauce; and a selection of house-made special desserts.

The cost is $45 a person. Reservations are required and space is limited; call 260-635-2193.

The Kimmell House Inn is a bed and breakfast with a full-service restaurant in Kimmell, off U.S. 33 north of Wolf Lake.

Around town

• Well, summer is officially ending. The last day of business for Zesto’s Ice Cream on Broadway will be Sunday.

• Preston Fallat, executive chef at the Fort Wayne Country Club, took home the top prize at the seventh annual Fort Wayne Children’s Foundation Summit City Chef Competition. A panel of judges and guests named him Summit City Chef. Other winners at the event, which was Sept. 22 at the Mirro Center, were exec­utive chef Chris Zimmerman of Parkview Health for best dessert and and T.W. Fable for best wine.

• Angola-based Chapman’s Brewing Co. is adding to its expansion plans by opening a new brewery and taproom in downtown Wabash.

• IHOP is featuring the flavors of fall with two seasonal pancake flavors. A perennial fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice Pancakes are made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg and are topped with whipped topping. New this year, Apple Ring Pancakes feature Silver Dollar Buttermilk pancakes with a Gala apple ring griddled inside. The pancakes are topped with cinnamon sugar, creamy cinnamon apple butter and garnished with a grilled apple slice. The fall special is available through Nov. 13.

