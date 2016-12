Two men have been arrested in a homicide on Sept. 20th on Fort Wayne's south side.

Kahmarri Spencer, 18, has been charged with murder and Trevon Sullivan, 21, with aiding murder, Fort Wayne police said today.

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 20, police were called to 4131 Avondale Drive, where 55-year-old Robert Moore was found dead.

Neighbors told police Moore was standing on his porch when a car pulled up and shots were fired at the house.

Both men are being held in the Allen County Jail, police said.