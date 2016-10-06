3 win chemistry Nobel for tiny machines

STOCKHOLM – Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing the world’s smallest machines, 1,000 times thinner than a human hair but with the potential to revolutionize computer and energy systems.

Frenchman Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Scottish-born Fraser Stoddart and Dutch scientist Bernard “Ben” Feringa share the $930,000 prize for the “design and synthesis of molecular machines,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

Machines at the molecular level have taken chemistry to a new dimension and “will most likely be used in the development of things such as new materials, sensors and energy storage systems,” the academy said.

Practical applications are still far away – the academy said molecular motors are at the same stage that electrical motors were in the first half of the 19th century – but the potential is huge.

6-year-old given superhero funeral

Six-year-old Jacob Hall was dressed as Batman for his funeral Wednesday, and many of more than 1,000 mourners appeared as superheroes to honor the school shooting victim.

The first-grader’s mother, choking back tears, wore a Robin costume.

Jacob’s family had asked mourners to celebrate the boy’s life by dressing as the superheroes he loved, and so they did. Captain Americas and Wonder Women filed past his small blue casket, along with Supermen and Supergirls, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Power Rangers. His teachers came in handmade blue capes with a Ninja Turtle face and Jacob’s name.

Jacob loved to pretend he was a superhero, imagining himself as the good guy, the Rev. David Blizzard recalled. He encouraged mourners to honor his wishes by forgiving the 14-year-old boy charged with killing him at Townville Elementary School in South Carolina.

“Preacher, I know what Jacob would say to me,” Blizzard said Jacob’s mother, Renae Hall, told him. “He’d say, ‘Mama, forgive that boy and love him like Jesus loves him because Jesus loves him.’ That’s exactly what Jacob would probably say.”

High court rejects neo-Nazi dad case

An abused and troubled California boy who, under police interrogation, confessed to killing his neo-Nazi father has lost in a bid to overturn his conviction.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court decided it would not hear the case of Joseph Hall. The decision was met with dismay from child advocates who argued that the 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his abusive father in 2011 could not have realized the wrongfulness of his actions.

Joseph was convicted in 2013 of second-degree murder of his father, Jeffrey Hall, a rising star among white supremacists. He was sentenced to 10 years in a California juvenile facility, and will be 23 by the time he’s released.

At the heart of Joseph’s case was his decision to give up his Miranda rights while being interrogated by a police officer.

His supporters argue that Joseph, now 15, has developmental disabilities and could not have understood what that meant.

China poll reveals US as ‘big threat’

A vast swath of the Chinese public sees the U.S. as “a top threat,” worse than climate change or Islamic State, according to an independent public opinion survey published Wednesday.

The sweeping report, by the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based nonprofit organization, was conducted among 3,154 respondents in China this spring. It offers rare insight into public opinion in a country where the government heavily restricts the flow of public information.

Chinese citizens see their country’s role in the world expanding, according to the report – 75 percent of respondents believe that “China plays a more important role” in global affairs than a decade ago. Yet Chinese are warier of foreign influence, with 77 percent responding that their “way of life needs to be protected against foreign influence,” up 13 percent from 2002.

Just under half of respondents said “the U.S. is a major threat,” according to the report, marking “the highest percentage among the seven potential threats tested on the survey.”

Mall of America to close on holiday

Bucking the trend in recent years of Black Friday shopping encroaching into Thanksgiving, the nation’s biggest mall has decided not to open on the holiday this year.

The Mall of America notified its employees and tenants Wednesday morning that it will close the mall – including Nickelodeon Universe and even its movie theaters – on Thanksgiving Day for the first time. Its 520-plus stores will have the option to open on the holiday, but mall executives expect that most will decide to remain closed.

A limited number of the mall’s security and maintenance personnel will still work since some stores will likely decide to open and an annual fundraiser walk will still go on.

Texas man drops appeals, executed

An East Texas man who pleaded guilty to killing a neighbor couple during a shooting rampage 13 years ago and said he wanted to be put to death for the crime was executed Wednesday evening.

Barney Fuller Jr., 58, had asked that all his appeals be dropped to expedite his death sentence. Fuller became the seventh convicted killer executed this year in Texas and the first in six months in the nation’s most active capital punishment state.