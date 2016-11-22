32 killed in suicide blast in Kabul mosque

KABUL, Afghanistan – A suicide bomber struck a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital on Monday, killing 32 people, the U.N. office said, the second large-scale attack targeting minority Shiites in Kabul in just over a month.

Hours later, the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, a U.S. monitoring service that tracks militant postings.

Afghan police said the bomber, who was on foot, had walked into the Shiite mosque in western Kabul where he detonated his explosives among a crowd of worshippers.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the explosion also wounded more than 50 people, many of them children.

Terror-attack plotters arrested in France

French anti-terrorism police have arrested seven men in Strasbourg and Marseille who had links to Syria and had been plotting an attack on France for several months, the interior minister said Monday.

A series of arrests in June and this past Sunday put an end to the plot and “allowed us to thwart a terrorist act that had been envisaged for a long time on our soil,” Bernard Cazeneuve said in Paris. France remains under a state of emergency imposed after deadly Islamic State attacks on Paris last year.

The suspects are believed to have initially wanted to target the Euro 2016 European soccer tournament this year but focused on another target, possibly in Paris or Marseille, according to a security official.

Rockwell painting of ’44 election auctioned

A painting by Norman Rockwell that depicts the undecided voter sentiment in the 1944 presidential election has sold for $6.5 million at an auction of American art in New York.

“Which One? (Undecided; Man in Voting Booth)” shows a man standing in a voting booth clutching a newspaper while pondering the choice between Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Republican Thomas E. Dewey.

It was sold at Sotheby’s on Monday and just topped its high pre-sale estimate of $6 million.

‘Hamilton’ disrupter blames audience

The lawyer for a man charged with disrupting a Chicago performance of the musical “Hamilton” blamed the incident on a “hostile” and “partisan” audience.

Attorney Jonathan Feldman says John Palmer was not intoxicated Saturday night as witnesses described him. Witnesses also said Palmer yelled obscenities at the people around him and at the actors onstage after they sang the line, “Immigrants / We get the job done.”

Chicago police say Palmer, 56, is charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in the incident.

Feldman said Monday that Palmer was incited by an audience that was clearly against President-elect Donald Trump, whom Palmer supports.

Michigan wants to end water delivery to Flint

The state of Michigan says it will ask an appeals court to stop an order that calls for home delivery of water in Flint.

The state briefly disclosed its next step Monday, less than two weeks after a federal judge ordered home delivery under certain conditions. Judge David Lawson says delivery isn’t necessary if Flint residents decline or if their filter taps are working properly.

But the state says it still would be a daunting – and expensive – task. The state says Flint residents can get free water deliveries through nonprofit groups, but the judge says it’s not totally effective.