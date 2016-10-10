33 injured as trains collide along parallel tracks in NY

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. – A 12-car commuter train and a work train performing track maintenance were traveling the same direction when they sideswiped each other, causing the commuter train to derail and injuring 33 people, four seriously, state officials said Sunday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaking at the site of the Saturday night accident, said initial reviews indicate the yellow maintenance train somehow entered the clearance space of the eastbound Long Island Rail Road train, causing it to derail and leaving “a splatter of yellow paint where the first collision occurred.”

Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were to determine what exactly caused the accident, Cuomo said.

Four people sustained serious injuries in the Saturday collision, including one passenger with multiple broken bones and a worker who suffered cuts, Metropolitan Transit Authority Chairman Thomas Prendergast said. Five Long Island Rail Road employees on the commuter train, and two on the work train, were among the injured, he said.

Workers were trying to clear at least one of the two tracks before the Monday morning commute, Cuomo said. The maintenance train had finished its track work Saturday night, Prendergast said. The LIRR train was likely traveling faster than the work train when they collided, he said.

Turkey checkpoint bombed; 18 killed

Kurdish militants detonated a car bomb Sunday outside a military checkpoint in southeast Turkey, killing ten soldiers and eight civilians, the prime minister said. Turkey immediately launched a military operation against the rebels in response.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim gave the death toll during a press conference in Istanbul and condemned the attack.

Cuneyit Orhan Toprak, governor of Hakkari province where the attack took place, told that private news channel NTV that 27 others wounded in the attack were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Eleven of them were soldiers, the Turkish military said.

Ethiopia declares state of emergency

The Ethiopian government has declared a state of emergency effective immediately following a week of anti-government violence that resulted in deaths and property damage across the country, especially in the restive Oromia region.

In a televised address on Sunday morning, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said the state of emergency was declared because there has been “enormous” damage to property.

The internet is blocked across many parts of Ethiopia, residents reported Sunday. The government has blocked the internet for more than a week to prevent protesters from using social media to get supporters to attend demonstrations.

Major towns and cities across Ethiopia’s Oromia region are experiencing unrest and widespread violent protests of people demanding wider freedoms. More than 50 people were killed on October 2 in a stampede triggered when police fired teargas and bullets to disperse protestors at the annual Irrecha thanksgiving celebration in Bishoftu town.

German police still seek Syrian suspect

German police searched nationwide Sunday for a 22-year-old Syrian man believed to have been preparing a bombing attack, who slipped through their fingers as they were closing in on him, and were questioning a second Syrian man on suspicion he was involved in the plot.

The man in custody was one of three apprehended in the eastern city of Chemnitz on Saturday. He was the renter of the apartment that police raided in their search for the main suspect, Jaber Albakr from the Damascus area of Syria, Saxony police spokesman Tom Bernhardt told The Associated Press. The other two men have been released.

Report: Massacre ignored by officials

Mexican drug gang bosses furious at suspected turncoats sent commandos aided by local police to seize dozens – perhaps hundreds – of people, murder them and dispose of their bodies in a town near the Texas border, yet state and federal officials ignored the massacre for years, according to a government-backed report released Sunday.

The long delay in the investigation makes it impossible to determine just how many people were killed in the town of Allende in 2011, according to the report sponsored by the federal Executive Commission for Attention to Victims. The Coahuila state file lists 42 missing people related to the case. But a Zeta drug gang member told a U.S. court in 2013 that 300 died, though it was not clear if all the deaths occurred in the same incident.

The report written by Sergio Aguayo, a human rights activist and academic at the elite College of Mexico, is based on testimony gathered by Mexican prosecutors, government and independent human rights organizations, as well as U.S. records.

Thousands protest attack in Yemen

Thousands of Yemenis marched in the capital Sanaa on Sunday to protest an airstrike a day earlier by the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite Houthi rebels, one of the deadliest single attacks in the impoverished Arab country’s relentless civil war.

The airstrike, which hit a funeral hall packed with hundreds of mourners, killed over 140 people. It was the latest in a string of bombings by the coalition that have struck hospitals, markets and other places where civilians congregate, in an effort to stamp out a rebel alliance battling the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

Hamas militant kills 2 in Israel

A Palestinian militant carried out a drive-by shooting near the national headquarters of the Israeli police in Jerusalem Sunday, killing two people and wounding five others before being shot dead following a frenzied chase through the streets of the holy city, Israeli police and emergency services said.

The attack, carried out in broad daylight by a member of the Hamas militant group with a long police record, was one of the bloodiest during a yearlong spate of Palestinian assaults. Israel had beefed up security in recent weeks, warning that the potential for violence could rise during the current Jewish high holiday season.