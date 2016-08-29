35 killed in Syria as rebel groups battle

BEIRUT – Rebels backed by Turkey made major gains Sunday in northern Syria, expelling Kurdish-led forces from towns and villages as part of a determined campaign by Ankara to push the militants east of the Euphrates River.

At least 35 civilians were killed, according to activists. The dramatic escalation of Turkey’s involvement in the Syrian civil war last week aimed to help the Syrian rebels drive the Islamic State group out of the border town of Jarablus. But it also is aimed at U.S.-allied Kurdish forces that have gained control in recent months of most of the territory along the Turkey-Syria border.

The fighting pits Turkey, a NATO ally, against a U.S.-backed proxy that is the most effective ground force battling Islamic State militants in Syria in the 5-year-old civil war. It leaves Washington in the tough spot of having to choose between its two of its allied forces.

Quake probe to look at buildings

Italian authorities are vowing to investigate whether negligence or fraud in adhering to building codes played a role in the high death toll in last week’s earthquake in Italy.

They also called for efforts to ensure organized crime doesn’t infiltrate lucrative construction contracts to eventually rebuild much of the picturesque towns leveled in the disaster.

Meanwhile, rescue workers pressed on with the task of recovering bodies from the rubble, with hopes of finding any more survivors virtually vanished more than four full days after the powerful quake.

Over the past two days, they found six more bodies in the rubble of Hotel Roma in Amatrice, the medieval hill town in mountainous central Italy that bore the brunt of destruction and loss of life in the powerful quake. They recovered three and by late Sunday were still working to retrieve others that were hard to reach.

It wasn’t clear if those six were included in the overall 290 death toll given by authorities.

2 pilots facing drinking charges

Two United Airlines pilots arrested for suspected intoxication before they were to fly 141 passengers from Scotland to the United States will appear in a Scottish court today, police said.

The Police Service of Scotland said it arrested both pilots Saturday at Glasgow Airport and both men, aged 45 and 35, would be arraigned at a court in Paisley, a Glasgow suburb, to face charges connected to Britain’s transport safety laws.

United Airlines said Saturday’s flight from Glasgow to the U.S. city of Newark, New Jersey, was delayed for 10 hours while the airline sought replacement pilots.

Breasts bared for women’s rights

Women around the country took off their tops Sunday for GoTopless Day, a day that promotes gender equality and women’s rights to bare their breasts in public.

GoTopless Day is celebrated annually on the Sunday closest to Women’s Equality Day, marking the day American women earned the right to vote.

A group of about 50 women and men walked topless in the oceanside Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice, behind a giant, inflatable pink breast that had the phrase “equal topless rights” written on it. A few dozen women, and some men, went topless as they walked down Broadway in New York City.

Mother Teresa to become saint

Mother Teresa of Calcutta will be proclaimed a saint next Sunday in an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

Born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in 1910, in Skopje, Macedonia, the ethnic Albanian Teresa helped the poor in India for most of her life. She gained worldwide recognition, including a Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.