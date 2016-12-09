Accused killer's mom collapses

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Dylann Roof’s mother suffered a heart attack not long after prosecutors described how her son planned a cold and calculated killing of nine black church members in a racially motivated attack, the white man’s attorney said in court documents Thursday.

Roof’s mother collapsed and said “I’m sorry” several times on Wednesday as family members and court security came to help her during the opening of her son’s federal death penalty trial.

Roof’s attorney mentioned the heart attack in court documents asking for a mistrial, saying a survivor’s testimony was so emotional that “spectators and even court personnel – including members of the prosecution and defense – were crying with her.”

The documents didn’t give the mother’s current condition.

Later, 360-degree computer images of the crime scene were shown to the jury. The pictures showed the victims lying in pools of blood on the beige tile floor of the fellowship hall at Emanuel AME Church. Most were clustered around circular tables where they had been holding a Bible study.

Another Georgia officer dies following shooting

A second Georgia police officer died Thursday, a day after being shot alongside a fellow officer who was a lifelong friend, and the hunt for the suspected gunman ended when a SWAT team found the fugitive dead – apparently by his own hand – inside a home where he was hiding.

Officer Jody Smith initially clung to life after being gravely wounded Wednesday when the university officer went to help his friend, Americus Officer Nicholas Smarr, respond to a domestic dispute call at an apartment in rural Americus.

Both men were shot. Smarr was killed and Smith was airlifted in critical condition to a hospital in Macon. The university that employed Smith announced Thursday that he had died.

Police offered a $70,000 reward for information leading to the capture of 32-year-old Minquell Lembrick. A telephone tip Thursday morning sent them to a home where the suspect was said to be hiding, Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said the first officers on scene heard a gunshot inside before the SWAT team arrived.

Lembrick died from “what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Scott said.

Alabama execution given high court’s OK

The U.S. Supreme Court late Thursday said Alabama could execute an inmate convicted of killing a convenience store clerk, a decision handed down after a whirlwind of legal fillings and two court-ordered delays.

Justices twice paused the execution as attorneys for Ronald Bert Smith Jr., 45, argued for a delay, saying a judge shouldn’t have been able to impose the death penalty when a jury recommended he receive life imprisonment.

Four liberal justices said they would have halted the execution, but five were needed to do so.

Smith was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday night for the Nov. 8, 1994, shooting death of Huntsville store clerk Casey Wilson.

Syrian Aleppo combat halted for evacuation

Russia said the Syrian army was suspending combat operations in Aleppo late Thursday to allow for the evacuation of civilians from besieged rebel-held neighborhoods, but residents and fighters reported no let-up in the bombing and shelling campaign on the opposition’s ever-shrinking enclave.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking in Germany after talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, said military experts and diplomats would meet Saturday in Geneva to work out details of the rebels’ exit from Aleppo’s eastern neighborhoods, along with civilians who were willing to leave the city.

Lavrov said the Syrian army suspended combat action late Thursday to allow some 8,000 civilians to leave the city in a convoy spreading across a five-kilometer (three-mile) route. However, opposition activists said there was no halt to the government offensive.

Impeachment looming for S. Korean president

South Korean President Park Geun-hye entered what could be her last day in power today, as lawmakers geared up for what’s widely expected to be a successful impeachment vote amid a corruption scandal that has left her isolated and loathed.

The opposition feels confident that they’ll get an impeachment today, the last day of the current parliamentary session, because dozens of members of Park’s ruling party have said they’ll vote against the woman who was once their standard bearer.

It’s possible that the vote could be delayed or fail, but lawmakers from both parties face huge pressure to act against Park, the daughter of a military dictator still revered by many conservatives for lifting the country from poverty in the 1960s and 1970s.

This morning, as lawmakers began to arrive at the parliament, hundreds of protesters, rallied in front of the National Assembly’s main gate and urged impeachment.

California conjoined twins separated

Conjoined California twins Eva and Erika Sandoval have become two separate toddlers following a 17-hour marathon surgery and are recovering “quite well,” officials said Thursday.

The Sacramento Bee reported the 2-year-old Sacramento area girls were born conjoined from the chest down and shared a bladder, liver, parts of their digestive system and a third leg.

Their parents said each girl has retained portions of the organs they shared. Each girl still has one leg and surgeons told the newspaper both would likely need a prosthetic leg. The third limb was used for skin grafts to cover surgical wounds.