Airstrikes kill civilians as they flee Aleppo

BEIRUT – Renewed airstrikes killed at least 20 civilians Tuesday as they fled government advances in Syria’s besieged eastern part of Aleppo, opposition groups reported as troops continued to target the enclave controlled by rebel groups. The United Nations said up to 16,000 people have already been displaced in recent days of fighting.

A senior military official in Damascus put the number of people fleeing the opposition-controlled area Tuesday alone at around 20,000, saying his government has put security measures in place to vet those leaving to ensure no fighters are among them and no violence takes place.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. military blamed human error for what it called a mistaken coalition air assault Sept. 17 that reportedly killed dozens of Syrian soldiers.

Targeters believed they were directing attacks on Islamic State fighters, and because this was an honest mistake the strikes did not violate the international law of armed conflict, U.S. military investigators concluded.

Iraqi forces strike amid retaliation

Iraqi forces assaulted Islamic State-held villages across dusty fields south of Mosul on Tuesday, where suicide car bombers and snipers caused some two dozen casualties in a blatant reminder that militants still hold ground far from the main battlefield.

Several hundred fighters from the army and state-sanctioned Shiite militias massed in the nearby village of Haj Ali for the assault, firing mortars at IS positions in rural villages.

Columns of Humvees drove across open plain while firing heavy machine guns and kicking up thick clouds of dust. Suicide car bombers detonated charges that shook the ground a kilometer away, killing at least two soldiers and wounding at least 20 who were taken to an aid station, many in shock and with shrapnel wounds.

Trail cam antics called ‘comical’

Motion-activated cameras intended to capture images of mountain lions in a Kansas park have instead snapped pictures of pranksters dressed as animals, monsters and Santa Claus.

Police said they found the images on the two cameras at the park in Gardner on Monday.

Interspersed among images of skunks and coyotes were photos of people wearing costumes.

Cpl. Robert Huff said it was “pretty comical” and “creative.” The pranksters have not come forward.

16 sickened by holiday meal

San Francisco Bay Area health officials warned the public Tuesday to throw out any leftovers from a community Thanksgiving meal they suspect sickened at least 16 people, including three who died.

Officials are still trying to determine what caused the illness, but they appear to have narrowed the source to a church-sponsored meal at the American Legion Hall in Antioch, California, an annual event that this year turned tragic.

Last Thursday’s meal served 835 people, including homeless people, residents of assisted-living facilities and anyone who wanted a holiday meal, health officials said.