All campuses of ITT Tech shut down

At a glance Recently enrolled ITT Tech students might be able to get their existing federal loans forgiven. To see if you’re eligible, go to https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/about/announcements/itt Source: U.S. Department of Education

The fall quarter ended before it began for ITT Tech students, faculty and staff.

The 50-year-old, for-profit college chain announced Tuesday that its 138 campuses nationwide are closed permanently in the wake of the Education Department’s decision last week to cut off federal financial aid to incoming students.

As a result, more than 8,000 employees are out of work and tens of thousands of students are left scrambling for alternative training. The college specialized in technical education, focusing on business, computers, engineering and nursing.

Attempts to reach some local adjunct faculty members Tuesday were unsuccessful.

ITT Technical Institute is owned and operated by Carmel-based ITT Educational Services Inc. Its local campus is on Fort Wayne’s north side at 2810 Dupont Commerce Court, near Auburn and East Dupont roads and Interstates 69 and 469.

Federal and school officials on Tuesday issued competing open letters to students, explaining their respective decisions. The school’s website says it had more than 40,000 students enrolled.

ITT said it was “forced ... to cease operations” by the Education Department without a hearing or an opportunity to appeal. School officials said they explored options including transferring the campuses to a non-profit or public institution.

“Thousands of employers have relied on our institutions for skilled workers in high-demand fields,” ITT said in its open letter.

The Education Department said it cut off additional federal aid to students because the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools expressed significant concerns over the college’s “administrative capacity, organizational integrity, financial viability and ability to serve students.”

“The school’s decisions have put its students and millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded federal student aid at risk,” said John B. King Jr., U.S. secretary of education.

Despite the confusion, King urged students not to abandon their studies.

“Higher education remains the clearest path to economic opportunity and security,” he said in a statement. “Restarting or continuing your education at a high-quality, reputable institution may feel like a setback today, but odds are it will pay off in the long run.”

About 200 ITT employees will help students obtain grade transcripts and apply to other schools, and the chain said it is seeking agreements with other schools that would help students transfer class credits. Education Department leaders are also urging community colleges to contact ITT students and welcome qualified students.

Ivy Tech Community College doesn’t allow ITT students to transfer credits, but Ivy Tech officials are working to develop options for ITT students, spokesman Jeff Fanter said in an email Tuesday.

“Some of those options might include prior learning assessments and certification crosswalks, which could allow students to earn credit for past experiences and credentials,” he said.

Federal officials are also focusing on wiping out debt for some – but not all – students.

Students who were enrolled at ITT within the last 120 days can apply to have their federal student loans erased by the Education Department. That’s an estimated $500 million worth of loans, a cost that would be covered by taxpayers and $90 million in insurance that ITT previously paid the department.

Anyone who successfully transfers credits from ITT to another college might be forfeiting the ability to receive debt relief, however, King said.

Last month, Education Department officials ordered ITT to pay $152 million within 30 days to help cover student refunds and other liabilities in case the chain closed.

ITT was being investigated by state and federal authorities who accused college officials of pushing students into risky loans and of misleading students about the quality of programs.

Under President Barack Obama, the Education Department has led a crackdown on for-profit colleges that have misled students or failed to deliver the results they promise.

ITT campuses dot the country, stretching from Philadelphia to Phoenix and Boise to Orlando.

The Fort Wayne campus lists its faculty and advisory committees online, but at least some of the information is out of date. The business school’s advisory list includes Ola DeGabriele, who has lived in Melbourne, Australia, for more than four years. She’s the former international trade manager and business adviser for the city of Fort Wayne.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.