Body found may be missing boy

AURORA, Colo. – Divers looking for a 6-year-old boy who apparently wandered away from his suburban Denver home on New Year’s Eve found the body of a child in a frozen pond Tuesday.

The body has not been identified yet, but authorities notified David Puckett’s family because they suspect it is that of the boy, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said.

Bloodhounds looking for David didn’t get good results, but a dog that can track scents in the air pointed authorities to the pond in a park Monday just a few minutes’ walk from the boy’s home, Metz said.

The area had been searched extensively but not the water because there was no sign of a break in the ice, the chief said.

Police have said they don’t suspect foul play in the disappearance of David, who has wandered off before. Investigators would try to re-create how a child could have ended up in the pond, Metz said.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies helped search for the boy missing for three nights, going door to door within 21/2 miles of his home in Aurora, handing out fliers and using a helicopter with an infrared system.

NAACP protesters arrested at sit-in

Several NAACP protesters led by their national president were escorted away in handcuffs by police after staging a sit-in Tuesday at the Alabama office of Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nominee for U.S. attorney general, the civil rights group said.

The organization held the demonstration to protest Sessions’ nomination by President-elect Donald Trump, saying Sessions has a questionable record on civil rights and “can’t be trusted to be the chief law enforcement officer for voting rights.”

The sit-in at Sessions’ office in Mobile, Alabama – the city the Republican senator calls home – began about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Demonstrators refused a request by the building manager to leave when the building closed for the day at 6 p.m. Police could be seen on video footage coming and handcuffing at least five protesters and escorting them to a police van.

Manson hospitalized but ‘alive’

Mass murderer Charles Manson was taken from a Central Valley prison in California to a hospital for an undisclosed medical issue, two sources familiar with the situation said.

One of the sources said Manson was seriously ill but could not provide specific information.

Officials with the department of corrections and rehabilitation declined to comment, citing federal and state laws and saying inmates’ medical information is private.

“We do not disclose inmate movements for safety and security reasons,” said Terry Thornton, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. However, she said: “He is alive.”

132 escape Philippine jail

Philippine officials say more than 130 inmates have escaped in one of the largest jailbreaks in recent years after suspected Muslim rebels attacked a jail in the south of the country.

Jail warden Superintendent Peter Bongat said Wednesday that a guard was killed and an inmate was wounded in a gunbattle when dozens of gunmen stormed the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan city before dawn today.

Kidapawan police chief Superintendent Leo Ajero says two prisoners of the 132 who escaped had been recaptured and army troops and police were searching for the others.

Tsunami warning in Fiji after quake

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Fiji this morning, prompting a tsunami warning and evacuations in some parts of the country’s main island.

The quake, earlier measured at 7.2 magnitude, was centered about 140 miles southwest of the Fijian capital Suva, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was about 10 miles deep and struck just before 11 a.m.

A tsunami alert was initially issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center for some parts of the Fijian coast but was later rescinded.