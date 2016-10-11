Contract theorists win Nobel for economics

Let insiders easily cash in stock options, as Enron did, and you risk seeing executives abandon a failing company. Encourage contractors to sacrifice quality to cut costs and you might cause problems like those that led the U.S. Justice Department to phase out privately run prisons.

Designing contracts is a tricky business. For their groundbreaking work on how to make contracts fairer and more effective, Oliver Hart of Harvard University and Bengt Holmstrom of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the 2016 Nobel prize for economics Monday. They will share the $930,000 award for their contributions to contract theory.

For decades, the two men have studied practical problems involving the countless kinds of contracts that underlie modern commerce:

How should companies pay their executives? What types of tasks should government agencies outsource to private contractors? How best to write an auto insurance policy to protect drivers from financial loss without lulling them into carelessness?

Pay packages, Holmstrom’s work suggests, are best tailored to avoid either punishing or rewarding CEOs for happenings beyond their control.

“You don’t want to reward the CEO because the S&P 500 (stock index) has gone up 20 percent,” said Patrick Bolton of Columbia University Business School, who studied under Hart and has written a textbook on the economics of contracts. “You want to reward the CEO when his company outperforms the S&P.”

Likewise, companies fare best when they establish pay packages that incentivize executives to prioritize the long term as much as the short term, to avoid focusing too much on quarterly profit expectations.

Hart, 68, is a London-born U.S. citizen who has taught at Harvard since 1993. Holmstrom, 67, is an academic from Finland who formerly served on the board of the country’s mobile phone company Nokia.