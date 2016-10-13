Florida voter registration extended

A federal judge ordered Florida to extend its voter registration by six days, until next Oct. 20, because of Hurricane Matthew.

In the storm’s wake, many residents are still struggling to return to their homes and recover, even as they face looming deadlines to register as voters. But nowhere has the issue of voter registration been more acute than Florida, where Republicans have refused to push back the deadline.

At a hearing Wednesday morning, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ordered the extension. After Republican Gov. Rick Scott refused to move that deadline, Walker issued an emergency order Oct. 10 to keep registration open one more day so his court could hold a hearing on the matter.

Palm Springs gunman facing murder charges

California prosecutors charged a gang member with first-degree murder and other crimes Wednesday in the ambush shootings of two Palm Springs officers, saying he deliberately attacked them for no reason except to kill police.

John Hernandez Felix, 26, faces special-circumstance allegations of murder of a police officer in the line of duty, multiple murders and lying in wait that qualify him for the death penalty, Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin told reporters. Prosecutors will decide within three weeks whether to seek capital punishment.

Felix would be assigned an attorney to speak on his behalf this week, prosecutors said. He was scheduled to be arraigned today.

Syrian held in German bomb plot kills self

A 22-year-old Syrian man arrested in Germany for a suspected Islamic extremist bomb plot killed himself Wednesday in a prison cell in Leipzig, Saxony’s state Justice Ministry said late Wednesday.

Justice Ministry spokesman Joerg Herold told The Associated Press that Jaber Albakr killed himself sometime in the evening, but that the incident was still being investigated.

Student pilot crashes plane in alleged suicide

A flight instructor and a student pilot had an altercation inside the cockpit of a small plane, and the instructor was unable to regain control from the trainee before the plane crashed near the Connecticut headquarters of a military jet engine manufacturer, killing the student, a U.S. official familiar with the investigation into what happened said Wednesday.

The crash appeared to have been a suicide attempt by the student, and terrorism was ruled out, the official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The Piper PA-34 Seneca crashed with the two men aboard during a training flight Tuesday in East Hartford. The flight instructor was badly burned but survived.

The instructor described the student pilot as disgruntled about learning to be a pilot, the U.S. official said.

Safety officials said the FBI was taking over as lead investigator of the crash because of indications it was an intentional act.

Bermuda braces for Category 3 hurricane

Heavy wind and rain began battering Bermuda late Wednesday as the British territory braced itself for Hurricane Nicole, which became a major Category 3 storm as it tracked toward the tiny island in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm is expected to pass near or over Bermuda this morning. Nicole was about 210 miles south-southwest of Bermuda late Wednesday. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

The storm could strengthen even more as it approaches Bermuda.