Giant pandas no longer endangered?

Also Humpbacks also taken off list HONOLULU – Federal authorities took most humpback whales off the endangered species list Tuesday, saying their numbers have recovered through international efforts to protect the giant mammals. The move applies to nine of the 14 distinct populations of humpback whales. Their numbers have steadily grown since a global ban on commercial whaling started nearly 50 years ago, the National Marine Fisheries Service said. The moratorium remains in effect. However, four distinct populations remain endangered and one is now listed as threatened, some of which inhabit U.S. waters. The Central America population, which feeds off the West Coast, and the Western North Pacific population, which inhabits the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands, are still endangered. The Mexico population, which feeds off the West Coast and Alaska, is threatened. – Associated Press

If you ask some wildlife conservationists, it’s time to break out the celebratory bamboo and digest the chunks for 14 hours at a go.

Giant pandas are no longer endangered, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, or IUCN, the non-governmental organization that maintains the authoritative list of the world’s rarest species. Officially, the panda is now “vulnerable” – a species still at risk, but a step back from the brink of extinction.

But the Chinese government is not yet ready to agree with the new classification.

The IUCN announced the panda’s status change in Hawaii on Sunday, in an update to the organization’s Red List. That list contains nearly 83,000 species, of which nearly 3 in 10 are threatened with extinction. The panda was not the only animal to get a status update. A sharp decrease in an Eastern gorilla subspecies, as the Washington Post reported, lead to a classification of “critically endangered.” Species are classified on a spectrum from “least concern” to “extinct,” a system the IUCN uses to inform and influence government wildlife policies.

“The improved status confirms that the Chinese government’s efforts to conserve this species are effective,” the IUCN said in a news release. When the IUCN first classified pandas in 1965, the organization listed the species as “very rare.” Pandas would remain rare – or, in newer terminology, endangered – until the animal’s most recent update.

Marco Lambertini, the director general of the WWF, said in a statement, “The recovery of the panda shows that when science, political will and engagement of local communities come together, we can save wildlife and also improve biodiversity.” The panda is particularly dear to the WWF, as the wildlife conservation organization has used the large black-and-white mammal as its symbol for more than five decades.

But is difficult to count the animals with absolute confidence – a widely used method relies on identifying individuals from tooth marks in bamboo, extracted from scat. China has surveyed wild pandas four times since 1974. In the third survey, completed in 2004, China found bite-mark evidence for 1,596 animals; a decade later, the most recent survey documented 1,864 pandas in an effort that required 60,000 person-days and took place across some 17,000 wooded square miles.

Complicating the matter is the fact that biologists have criticized the accuracy of comparing those surveys.

As Nature magazine pointed out in 2015, the latest survey took place over a larger area. And although DNA testing can give more accurate panda counts, fecal samples collected in the fourth survey were “not sufficiently fresh” to provide genetic material, according to the IUCN.

This uncertainty is why some experts and Chinese officials are not celebrating the IUCN update.

Marc Brody, an adviser to China’s Wolong Nature Reserve, told National Geographic that “it is too early to conclude that pandas are actually increasing in the wild – perhaps we are simply getting better at counting wild pandas.”

China will continue to keep the panda under first class protection; the country has made the panda a particular conservation focus, far more so than river dolphins, pangolins and other rare species.

“If we downgrade their conservation status, or neglect or relax our conservation work, the populations and habitats of giant pandas could still suffer irreversible loss and our achievements would be quickly lost,” China’s State Forestry Administration, which spearheads the giant panda survey, said in a statement to the Associated Press on Monday. “Therefore, we’re not being alarmist by continuing to emphasize the panda species’ endangered status.”