Gonzalez wins slugfest with Cuadras, becomes 4-weight champ

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Roman Gonzalez won a world championship in his fourth weight class Saturday night, taking a unanimous decision over Carlos Cuadras to claim the WBC 115-pound title belt.

The Nicaraguan pound-for-pound star better known as Chocolatito persevered through a brutal slugfest with Cuadras, who was outstanding on the biggest stage of his career. The fighters traded big shots and frenetic flurries for 12 rounds, but Gonzalez's remarkable skills earned the victory on all three cards, 117-111, 116-112 and 115-113.

The Associated Press also scored it 115-113 as Gonzalez (46-0) surpassed his mentor, Alexis Arguello, by becoming the first Nicaraguan to win titles in four divisions.

Gonzalez was thoroughly tested by Cuadras (35-1-1), who fearlessly took the star's biggest shots in a name-making performance.