N. Dakota denied call for federal officers

The federal government doesn’t plan to meet North Dakota’s law enforcement request for 100 federal officers to help police protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The Justice Department tells The Associated Press that the agency thinks additional officers might escalate tensions, not ease them.

The department also says it has offered training and technical assistance to local officers and worked to foster dialogue among law enforcement and pipeline opponents who’ve been camped on federal land for months.

Governor’s LGBT order tossed

An executive order issued by Louisiana’s governor that was aimed at protecting the rights of LGBT people in state government was thrown out Wednesday by a judge who said the governor exceeded his authority.

State District Judge Todd Hernandez ruled that Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ anti-discrimination order is unconstitutional because it seeks to create or expand state law. The order prohibited discrimination in government and state contracts based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The decision delivered a significant victory to Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, who filed the lawsuit challenging the LGBT-rights order.

62-foot wave in ’13 beats record

In February 2013, a buoy in the North Atlantic measured a towering 62-foot wave between Iceland and the United Kingdom.

In an announcement Tuesday, the World Meteorological Organization concluded it was “the highest significant wave height” ever recorded by a buoy, surpassing the previous highest wave, measured at 59.96 feet in December 2007, also in the North Atlantic.

The giant wave formed in the wake of a powerful cold front charging across the Atlantic. Winds gusted to 50 mph. The new record for “significant wave height” reflects the average height in a series of large waves.

Police kill man holding crucifix

Slightly after midnight on Monday, police in Bakersfield, California, received a call concerning a man thought to be brandishing a weapon in a residential neighborhood.

Shortly after police arrived, 73-year-old Francisco Serna – who family members said was suffering from the early stages of dementia – walked out of his home and into his driveway. When Serna, who was unarmed, did not comply with officers’ orders to remove his hands from his jacket pocket, one officer fired seven shots at him, killing him.

During a canvass of the premises that lasted at least until the following afternoon, police did not find a firearm on or near Serna. Instead, they found a crucifix.

Two people who encountered Serna in the hours leading up to the shooting believed he was armed, and police were answering a 911 call reporting a man with a gun.

End to Gambia takeover sought

Gambia’s security forces should immediately vacate the offices of the country’s electoral commission, the United States and the U.N. secretary-general said Wednesday, with the U.N. chief warning their presence could compromise “sensitive electoral material” as President Yahya Jammeh refuses to accept being voted out of power.

Tuesday’s takeover of the offices, even as several West African leaders were in the tiny country urging Jammeh to respect election results, was an “outrageous act of disrespect of the will of the Gambian people and defiance towards the international community,” the spokesman for the U.N. chief said.

The ruling party is now seeking a new election, saying the Dec. 1 vote was not conducted fairly. West African leaders with the economic bloc ECOWAS will meet Saturday in Nigeria to discuss the political crisis.

Grandma charged in teen’s death

A Detroit grandmother has been charged in the death of a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by one of her grandsons who played with a gun the woman left underneath her dresser Monday.

Lise Cox, 58, has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree child abuse and felony firearm in connection with 13-year-old Emarjae Watkins’ death.

According to investigators, Cox went to work Monday, leaving her two grandsons – one 13 and the other 15 – in her home. Cox was aware that both of her grandsons knew the location of the weapon.