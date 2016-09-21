N. Korea leader oversees test of rocket engine

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a ground test of a new rocket engine and ordered a satellite launch preparation, state media said Tuesday, an indication the country might soon conduct a prohibited long-range rocket launch.

The United Nations and others view the North’s space launch development project as a cover for tests of missile technology, as ballistic missiles and rockets in satellite launches share similar bodies, engines and other technology. North Korea is also openly working on developing nuclear-armed missiles capable of striking the U.S. mainland.

Kim directed the ground test of a high-powered engine of a carrier rocket for a geostationary satellite at the Sohae Space Center in the country’s northwest, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Gas station clerk’s murderer charged

A man was charged with murder Tuesday in the 2013 disappearance of a gas station clerk in western Michigan, a case that had stymied investigators until a teenage girl in an unrelated incident escaped from the suspect’s van in April.

Jessica Heeringa disappeared from the gas station where she worked in Norton Shores, near Muskegon, as she was about to close up for the night. The body of the 25-year-old woman hasn’t been found. Investigators weren’t able to break the mystery until Jeffrey Willis was arrested in May in a different case.

Willis is charged with kidnapping and murder. He’s already facing charges in two more local cases: the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old female jogger in 2014 and the attempted abduction of a teenage girl in April.

3 plead guilty in terrorism cases

A Philadelphia woman has pleaded guilty to plotting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 32-year-old Keonna Thomas pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

A Chicago federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a former Illinois National Guard soldier and his cousin to prison for plotting to join Islamic State fighters and to attack a U.S. military facility.

Hasan Edmonds, 23, the former soldier, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 30 years in prison. His cousin, Jonas Edmonds, 30, received a 21-year prison sentence.