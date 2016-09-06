Obama, Putin unable to agree on Syria deal

HANGZHOU, China – President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to reach a deal Monday on a cease-fire for Syria, but the two sides have agreed to continue negotiating even as Syrian government forces close in on the beseiged city of Aleppo.

Meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Group of 20 economic meeting in Hangzhou, Obama emphasized the humanitarian importance of and urgent need for a cease-fire, but he was adamant about not striking an agreement that wouldn’t meet his long-term objectives in Syria, said a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules.

The 90-minute unscheduled meeting was described by both sides as longer than usual for the sidelines of a G-20 summit. But an ultimate agreement remained elusive.

Obama said he and Putin also discussed the security situation in Ukraine and disputes over cyber espionage.

N. Korea launches 3 missiles

North Korea on Monday fired three medium-range missiles that traveled about 620 miles and landed near Japan in an apparent show of force timed to coincide with the Group of 20 economic summit in China, South Korean officials said.

North Korea has staged a series of recent missile tests with increasing range, part of a program that aims to eventually build long-range nuclear missiles capable of striking the U.S. mainland.

Hurricane Newton nears Mexico

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Newton has strengthened into a hurricane.

Newton formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast and is headed toward Baja California. Newton was located about 215 miles southeast of Cabo San Lucas Monday evening. The storm was moving northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Forecasters expect Newton to continue moving in the same general direction with an increase in forward speed into today.

Hermine draws surfers to N. England

Hermine twisted hundreds of miles offshore in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, creating large waves in some southern New England beach waters that lured in surfers despite the rough surf and rip currents that kept most beachgoers away.

Hermine’s position Monday morning about 260 miles southeast of Nantucket created 20-foot waves and wind gusts of up to 30 mph about 55 miles southeast of the island, said Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Taunton, Massachusetts, said. Hermine was expected to stall over the water before weakening again.

Bombings in Afghanistan kill 24

Twin bombings near the Afghan Defense Ministry killed at least 24 people Monday, including two security force generals, in an attack claimed by the Taliban.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Ismail Kawasi said another 91 people were wounded in the attack in central Kabul. Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said a district police chief and five other police officers were among those killed.

ISIS blasts target Syrian security forces

Near-simultaneous bombings claimed by the Islamic State group struck in and around strongholds of the Syrian government and Kurdish troops Monday, killing at least 48 people in a wave of attacks that came a day after the militants lost a vital link to the outside world along the Syrian-Turkish border.

The IS-run Aamaq news agency said the attacks included six suicide bombings and one remotely detonated blast. Most targeted security forces.

Shipper seeks protection in 43 nations

Moving to unsnarl the chaos in its container cargo after it filed for bankruptcy protection, Hanjin Shipping Co. will seek stay orders in dozens of countries, the Financial Services Commission said.

Hanjin, South Korea’s largest ocean container shipper, will seek bankruptcy protection in 43 countries, including Canada, Germany and Britain, and the government said it would urge those countries to expedite the process. Hanjin filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. and South Korea last week. A company spokeswoman confirmed Hanjin was moving to protect its assets but refused to specify in how many countries.