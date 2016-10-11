Registration in Florida extended

A federal judge ordered Florida to allow voters to register until Wednesday evening, agreeing with Democratic Party lawyers that the deadline should be extended because of disruption from Hurricane Matthew.

The original deadline was Tuesday, and Republican Gov. Rick Scott had resisted requests to push it back.

A court hearing on the lawsuit, which requested a new deadline of Oct. 18, is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

“It has been suggested that the issue of extending the voter registration deadline is about politics,” wrote Judge Mark Walker, who was appointed by President Barack Obama. “Poppycock. This case is about the right of aspiring eligible voters to register and to have their votes counted.”

Chicago teachers prepared to strike

Teachers in the nation’s third-largest school district were preparing to go on strike for the second time since 2012, as contract talks between the Chicago Teachers Union and financially troubled Chicago Public Schools headed into Monday evening with no sign of an agreement.

The CTU directed its roughly 28,000 members to report to picket lines this morning unless they heard otherwise from union negotiators. All 652 schools will be open during normal school hours for the district’s 400,000 students, CPS said.

Doctors plead to give aid in Aleppo

Doctors Without Borders pleaded Monday for access to treat the wounded in the rebel-held part of Syria’s Aleppo as government forces pressed ahead with an offensive that has killed hundreds of people in recent weeks.

The international charity, also known by its French acronym MSF, said in a statement that medical workers in Aleppo are exhausted and that the overstretched facilities face an impending fuel shortage. MSF, which supports eight hospitals in Aleppo’s besieged eastern quarters, says just 35 doctors remain in the area, serving a population of 275,000.

Bomb-plot suspect found in Germany

A Syrian man wanted for allegedly preparing a bombing attack was apprehended by three of his countrymen, who overpowered him, tied him up in their apartment, and then alerted police in Chemnitz, Germany, authorities said Monday.

The overnight arrest of Jaber Albakr ended a nearly two-day search for the 22-year-old that German authorities launched after finding several pounds of explosives and components hidden inside an apartment Saturday.

Albakr arrived in Germany amid a flood of 890,000 asylum seekers last year. Saxony criminal police Chief Joerg Michaelis said the three Syrians who captured him recognized the suspect from wanted posters police posted online as part of the manhunt.

Colombia, rebels to restart talks

Colombia’s government and rebels from the National Liberation Army have agreed to revive a stalled peace effort, providing a boost to President Juan Manuel Santos as he tries to recover from voters’ shocking rejection of a deal with the much-larger FARC guerrilla group.

The rebels and government officials said Monday that formal peace talks would begin Oct. 27 in Ecuador.

In a brief statement from Venezuela, whose socialist government is co-sponsoring the peace process, the guerrilla group known as the ELN committed itself to freeing two captives it has been holding for months before the talks begin. Additional unspecified humanitarian actions on both sides would also take place.