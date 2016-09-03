The Auctions American fall auto sale, Saturday in Auburn



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

An Auburn 12 peeks out from behind the courthouse square flowers at the annual Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

At the annual Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

At the annual Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Arizona Rasnick polishes off the fingerprints from a wing window on a 1951 Olds Super 88 before it hits the block at the Auctions American annual classic car auction in Auburn, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

A pair of matching 1934 Auburn 12's head down Main Street in the annual Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Scott Jones of Logansport shows his grandson Cooper Hackman, 9, of Ft Wayne, the cockpit of a 1967 Jaguar E type at the Auctions American annual classic car auction in Auburn, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Henry Carper, 4, deals with the loud horns as he watches the annual Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

A 1923 Auburn 643 touring sedan leads the annual Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Larissa Chupp, 8, of Goshen, has her hands full in the NASCAR race simulator at the Auctions American annual classic car auction in Auburn, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

A 2000 Corvette was the first car across the block at the Auctions America fall sale, Saturday in Auburn.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Muscle cars attract attention at the Auctions American annual classic car auction in Auburn, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

The annual Parade of Classics arrives in downtown Auburn, Saturday.