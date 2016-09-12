Thousands attend 9/11 rites

NEW YORK – The U.S. marked the 15th anniversary of 9/11 with the solemn roll call of the dead Sunday.

Some victims’ relatives pleaded for the nation to look past its differences, expressed hopes for peace or called on the next president to ensure the country’s safety.

Joseph Quinn, who lost his brother, Jimmy, appealed to Americans to regain the sense of unity that welled up after the terror attacks.

“I know, in our current political environment, it may feel we’re divided. Don’t believe it,” said Quinn, who added that he served in the military in Iraq after Sept. 11. “Engage with your community. ... Be the connection we all desperately need.”

Nearly 3,000 people died when terrorists slammed hijacked planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.

Organizers estimated 8,000 people gathered Sunday at the lower Manhattan spot where the twin towers once stood. They listened to the nearly four-hour recitation of the names of those killed.

About 1,000 people gathered for a name-reading observance in Shanksville. At a Pentagon ceremony, President Barack Obama praised military members and others who have helped the U.S. fight terrorism, urged Americans not to let their enemies divide them and called the country’s diversity one of its greatest strengths.

Bus driver dies in airport crash

A school bus driver was killed Sunday and at least four other people were seriously injured after the bus veered off a road at Denver International Airport and crashed into a concrete pillar, police said.

The female driver died at the scene, police spokesman John White said. Her identity has not been released.

The driver circled back to the airport and crashed into the pillar after she picked up members of the Legacy High School football team, police said. The driver had picked up 28 students and four adults, airport spokeswoman Stacy Stegman told the Denver Post.

About 20 passengers were taken to hospitals, authorities said. KUSA TV reported that two are in critical condition and two are in serious condition.

3 killed in attack on Kenya police

Three women were killed after they attacked a police station in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa on Sunday, a police official said.

One woman threw a firebomb at officers, while another pulled out a knife, Mombasa said, adding that two policemen were wounded in the attack.

The women were then shot by police. One of the women had a suicide vest that didn’t detonate, a police official said.

Quake rattles Macedonia

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck on the outskirts of Macedonia’s capital on Sunday, injuring at least 30 people and causing minor damage to buildings in Skopje, authorities said.

Seismologist Dragana Cernih said she received reports of damages to building walls, chimneys and roofs in villages around Skopje.

Rebels wary of Syria peace talks

Rebel factions in Syria expressed deep reservations on Sunday about the terms of a U.S.-Russian deal that seeks to restart the peace process for the war-torn country, with the leader of a U.S.-backed rebel faction calling the offer a “trap.”

The second in command of the powerful, ultraconservative Ahrar al-Sham group condemned the agreement as an effort to secure President Bashar Assad’s government.