Wayne State officer shot in head

DETROIT – An officer who works for Wayne State University in Detroit was shot in the head while on duty Tuesday near the campus and was in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities said a man they consider a “person of interest” was in custody late Tuesday, but it’s unknown whether he was the shooter.

The officer was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars and SUVs, and was about to speak to someone apparently on a bike, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

“It was boom, boom, boom,” Jacob Bolton, 20, who lives nearby, said in an interview later. “I heard some gunshots and I heard somebody hollering. But at first I thought I was dreaming.”

Kids: Blame state for climate change

Eight children asked a Seattle judge Tuesday to find Washington state in contempt for failing to adequately protect them and future generations from the harmful effects of climate change, part of a nationwide effort by young people to try to force action on global warming.

The petitioners, between 12 and 16 years old, asked a state judge to step in and require the state Department of Ecology to come up with science-based numeric emissions reductions.

The state argued that it has complied with the court’s prior orders and there’s no basis for finding the Department of Ecology in contempt.

After hearing arguments Tuesday afternoon, King County Superior Court Judge Hollis Hill said she needed more time and would rule at a later date.

Dodo skeleton sold at auction

A London auction house has sold a composite skeleton of an extinct dodo to a private collector for $416,300.

The unique specimen of a creature once found on the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean was created by a dodo enthusiast who collected the bird’s bones for 40 years until he realized he had enough bones to create an almost complete skeleton.

Hunted into extinction in the 1600s, the dodo has come to epitomize the cruel impact that man can have on an ecosystem. The bird’s name recognition was enhanced by Lewis Carroll, who included a dodo in “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

Lawsuit entangles NC governor race

North Carolina’s still-undecided governor’s race could be drawn out further by a lawsuit that contends the state can’t finish counting votes until it verifies the residency of thousands who used same-day registration.

A lawsuit filed Monday by the conservative-leaning Civitas Institute asks a federal court to require that the state Board of Elections refrain from certifying election results until it has finished verifying same-day registrants. It argues that verification can’t properly be finished until December.

The lawsuit revives a key argument from previous litigation over voter access measures. A federal appeals court restored same-day registration earlier this year when it struck down parts of a wide-ranging elections law passed by the state’s GOP-controlled legislature.

Also on Tuesday, Republican Gov. Pat McCrory began the process of asking for a recount even though votes are still being counted statewide.

Cat rescued from pole after 9 days

Utility workers in Fresno, Calif., have rescued a cat that was stuck atop a 45-foot-high power pole for nine days.

The Fresno Bee reports that Pacific Gas and Electric Co. linemen on Tuesday retrieved the black and white, big-boned cat named Fat Boy after cutting power to homes in the area.

Fat Boy’s owner, 14-year-old Andrew Perez, says the cat probably climbed the pole after being scared by a dog. He says he had called several agencies for help to no avail.

Local tree services also had declined to help, but Silver Villa of nonprofit Paw Lives Matter says she made sure someone helped the feline. She says the cat is in pretty good health.