Wild weather threatens Plains, South

CHICAGO – Travel conditions remained hazardous as a winter storm swept across much of the northern Plains on Monday, with blowing and drifting snow forcing the closure of an airport and creating near-zero visibility on some roads.

The combination of freezing rain, snow and high wind that forced vast stretches of highways in the Dakotas to be shut down Sunday continued into Monday, and authorities issued no-travel warnings for much of North Dakota.

Meanwhile, in parts of the South, unseasonably high temperatures was raising the risk of tornadoes and damaging thunderstorms. About 3 million people in parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee were at risk of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes Monday, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Noted astronomer Vera Rubin dies

Vera Rubin, a pioneering astronomer who helped find powerful evidence of dark matter, has died, her son said Monday.

She was 88. Allan Rubin, a professor of geosciences at Princeton University, told The Associated Press his mother died Sunday night of natural causes.

Vera Rubin found that galaxies don’t quite rotate the way they were predicted, and that lent support to the theory that some other force was at work, namely dark matter.

Rubin’s scientific achievements earned her numerous honors, including becoming the second female astronomer to be elected to the National Academy of Sciences. She also received the National Medal of Science from President Bill Clinton in 1993 “for her pioneering research programs in observational cosmology.”

Loose toilet led to prison break

Authorities in Tennessee are searching for four inmates who broke out of jail on Christmas.

Six inmates escaped from the jail early Sunday in Newport, Tennessee, after removing a toilet from the wall and going through a hole behind it that led to the outside of the facility.

A statement by the sheriff says that prior plumbing repairs had loosened the concrete holding the toilet and leaking water had rusted the bolts holding it. The reports say two inmates were caught by Sunday evening, but four remain on the run.

Rapper shot on Christmas visit

Authorities say rapper Troy Ave has been shot while sitting in his car at a Brooklyn intersection.

Attorney Scott Lemon says his client, whose real name is Roland Collins, was on his way to visit family Sunday evening when he was shot twice. Police say Collins, 31, was in a red Maserati when a man fired several rounds into the car, striking Collins once in the arm and grazing his head.

Collins is hospitalized in fair condition. No arrests have been made.