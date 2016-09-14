Bodily fluids may help spread Zika

As Congress debates emergency Zika funding for the third time this year, new findings from a mysterious Utah case suggest that the virus may spread through contact with bodily fluids, a worrisome new possible route of transmission.

Until now, scientists have said that Zika is spread primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito. It can also be spread through sex as well as blood transfusions, and a pregnant woman can pass the virus to her fetus.

But information released Tuesday by federal and state health officials suggest that contact with bodily fluids, such as tears, discharge from infected eyes, saliva, vomit, urine or stool, could have been how a Utah man became infected after caring for his elderly father. The father died in June after contracting Zika from travel abroad.

The father’s blood had a level of infectious virus 100,000 times as high as the average level reported in people infected with Zika, according to a report released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Utah case suggests that the way the virus was transmitted “doesn’t appear to be one of the modes we’ve seen before,” said Alexander Kallen, a CDC medical officer.

Most people who get Zika infections don’t show symptoms or have mild illnesses. But in some cases when patients are very sick, “they often have a lot of diarrhea,” and the virus could have spread through that exposure, Dunn said.

The son reported hugging and kissing his father and helped hospital personnel in holding him while he was being cleaned, the report said.

Although it’s perplexing that no one else developed an infection, officials say it’s hard for a retrospective investigation to fully capture all aspects of the son’s exposure.

Because the father had such a high level of the virus in his body – one of the highest scientists have seen – it’s also likely that the virus showed up in more places in his body, increasing the risk of transmission.