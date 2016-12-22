Bodybuilder's cancer fight chronicled online

Three weeks before her wedding day, Cheyann Shaw uploaded a video to YouTube, a space the fitness fanatic regularly filled with workout clips and health tips.

But this time was different: She was now using the social video platform for a more emotional and profound purpose.

“I’m going to cry,” she said in the video, “but – I was told that I have cancer.”

Shaw has Stage 4 low-grade serous ovarian cancer, a rare and slow-growing but stubborn strain that can be resistant to chemotherapy treatments.

Over the past four months, she started chemo – then realized it wasn’t working. She lost her hair – and filmed the moment she shaved her head.

She has been diagnosed and re-diagnosed, and moved from Florida to Washington state to be closer to her family and specialists. She has undergone surgery to remove her reproductive organs, appendix, spleen and part of her colon, along with a tumor from her abdomen that was the size of a small beach ball.

And, she said, she has learned that the ovarian cancer is still in her lymph nodes.

She has been sharing her swift decline from a 130-pound bodybuilder to a 102-pound cancer patient to show that having cancer “doesn’t mean you stop living.”

“I decided to document everything right after I got diagnosed because I wanted to show people what cancer does to a body,” she told The Washington Post last week.

She also wanted “to show people that with a positive mind, you can beat this.”

Shaw, 23, is a real estate assistant for her husband, Kaleb, an agent in Kissimmee, Florida, outside Orlando. She has always been an athlete, playing basketball, softball and soccer. She once raced BMX. Then, about three years ago, she got into fitness.

She had her first bodybuilding competition last year, she said, and was preparing for more shows over the summer when her ovarian cancer was diagnosed.

Shaw said she had started having symptoms as early as fall 2015; but in June, she found a lump on her abdomen. Her OB/GYN told her it was probably a cyst or some torn abdominal muscles from working out too hard. But the next month, she was making trips to the emergency room, with sharp pains and an inability to keep anything down.

In August, she said, her doctors found the disease. Ever since, Shaw has been posting photos, videos and messages to keep family members, friends and supporters updated on a journey that she warned would be unashamedly raw.

“I’m literally going to show you the good, the bad and the ugly,” she said on YouTube.