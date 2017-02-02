Grant to help agencies address infant mortality

Pregnant girls and women in Fort Wayne have a new place to go to for help, and it's right at their fingertips.

McMillen Health and Healthier Moms and Babies have used a $50,000 grant from Parkview Health to launch Babies Love, a mobile health project designed to increase access to prenatal care and other resources for pregnant women.

The official launch is Monday.

Babies Love, www.babieslove.org, was created to address infant mortality in Allen County, which the state ranks highest in African-American infant mortality - specifically in the 46806 ZIP code.

Although anyone can use Babies Love, the target population is residents of that and surrounding ZIP codes.

The site was specifically designed to work with mobile devices, such as smartphones.

