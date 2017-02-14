Revised US tally: HIV infections fell 18 percent in 6 years

NEW YORK – New calculations to better track HIV infections confirm that the U.S. is seeing a strong and steady decline.

The number of new cases has been falling for years. But health officials wanted a clearer picture of how the epidemic was behaving. They had been counting people when they were diagnosed with the AIDS virus – not when they actually contracted it, which can be months or years earlier.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently began using blood test results to help date the infections. Their calculations showed new infections dropped by nearly 18 percent over six years. The health agency reported the new figures Tuesday.