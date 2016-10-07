Honor loved ones' wishes and spirit, Snyderman says

Dr. Sandy Snyderman is back at some of his favorite haunts in his beloved Fort Wayne.

Well, sort of.

His daughter, surgeon and TV medical journalist Dr. Nancy Snyderman, 64, spilled the beans Friday that she spilled some of her late father's ashes "in some special places around town." Snyderman shared that story before giving a talk about how important it is to honor loved ones' wishes and spirit when they die.

Snyderman, one of the city's more famous daughters, spoke to the 41st annual meeting and awards luncheon of Aging and In-Home Services at Parkview Health's Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

She told of what it was like to care for her parents before their passing -- and made the case for speaking early with your loved ones about the end of your life.

"I think conversations about what to do with our elderly (loved ones) should begin well before their 90th birthday," she said, referring to her father, who died just shy of his 91st birthday. "It should be in our 60s and 70s. It has to be talked about in the good times."

For more on this story, see Saturday's print edition of The Journal Gazette or visit www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m. Saturday.

rsalter@jg.net